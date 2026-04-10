Physical play: “The Canadiens are better than the Lightning”

Last night, we were treated to a memorable game at the Bell Centre. Cole Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season and Juraj Slafkovský netted his 30th… which helped the Habs secure a regulation-time victory over the Lightning.

And, in the process, take control of second place in the Atlantic Division.

That said, what also stands out from this game is that things really got heated between the two teams. But beyond the fact that things got heated, what matters most is that the Canadiens stood their ground against the Lightning. There was a world of difference between yesterday's Habs and the team that faced the Capitals in the last playoffs.

And Pierre McGuire, who discussed this aspect on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, goes even further: in his view, the Habs are downright better than the Lightning at holding their own physically.

Nothing less.

Could the #GoHabsGo win the physicality battle in a playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning? Pierre McGuire: “The Canadiens are better at it”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/KGGCkMlvGT — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 10, 2026

In McGuire's view, seeing Arber Xhekaj exercise better self-control and Jayden Struble adopt a more aggressive style are factors that work in the Habs' favor. And possibly to the detriment of Alexandre Carrier, in practice.

But another name McGuire singled out is Josh Anderson, who was in every fight last night. We know he always finds a way to shine in these kinds of games, and he proved it again yesterday.

And he's right: last night, the Habs showed they're capable of playing that style.

Josh Anderson after the Habs' win against the Lightning last night: “I think we're a tough team to play against when we're on. We knew tonight was going to be a hard-fought battle. We knew how they've been playing over the last couple of years, bringing the physicality. We can bring that… pic.twitter.com/kJnR6IKkDj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 10, 2026

It remains to be seen whether the team will be able to sustain that over a best-of-seven series. In reality, we don't yet know if this is something they're truly capable of… but recent matchups against the Lightning—the Habs' likely first-round opponent—give reason for optimism on that front.

The team will need to find a way to capitalize on the power-play opportunities it would get in such a physical series (which definitely wasn't the case yesterday), but that's another story.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of both teams.

The Lightning would be the ideal matchup for the Habs in the first round, according to @JiCLajoie https://t.co/wg9hbPYYbi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 10, 2026

– I like that.

A special bond between a player and his coach A special bond between coach and player#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6jWvFpp0F3 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026

– A name to watch.