Michael Hage: His camp has not yet had any meaningful discussions about his contract

Michael Hage's season is over. His team lost yesterday at the Frozen Four, which means the forward can now sign his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

We expect it to happen fairly quickly, though.

But… those hoping it would happen today might be a little disappointed.

I say this because, according to Marco D'Amico, the young player's camp hasn't had any meaningful contract talks since his team's loss last night.

The Hobey Baker Award ceremony is tonight in Vegas, and the entire Michigan team will be staying there to attend. Reminder: TJ Hughes, who plays for the team, is one of the three finalists for the award… and clearly, he'll have the support of his teammates for the event.

Hearing Michael Hage's camp has not yet had meaningful conversations regarding his contract since yesterday's loss. Tonight is the Hobey Baker Award ceremony, and Michigan is staying in Vegas for TJ Hughes. A decision is coming, but saying it's imminent this afternoon might be a bit premature. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 10, 2026

Right now, Hage is injured. He hasn't been able to make a significant impact for his team in recent games because he seemed to be really hampered by his injury.

And indeed, his injury complicates his contract situation somewhat.

However, that doesn't mean Michael Hage will decide to stay in college if he doesn't sign his contract today: remember that it took a few days last year with Jacob Fowler, who decided to stay in Boston to support his friend Ryan Leonard, who was playing his first career game in the National Hockey League.

And in fact, Cam Robinson (Elite Prospects) alludes to much the same thing as Marco D'Amico in a tweet… saying that Hage's decision might not come until this weekend.

After such a heartbreaking way for his season to end last night, I'm not expecting to hear anything about Michael Hage today. Decision likely to come over the weekend. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) April 10, 2026

There's a lot going on in Montreal right now—Cole's 50th game, Nick's 100 points, the race for the playoffs—but Michael Hage's situation is also generating a lot of buzz.

And that's normal, because we're talking about one of the best prospects in the entire league.

Remember how excited we were to see Caufield, Hutson, and Fowler arrive in town… It's the same thing happening with Hage right now!

In a nutshell

– Note:

⚽️ About 24 hours before FC Supra's first game in history (2.0). Nick Razzaghi told us that 18 players made the trip, but that the four developmental players (Makarova, Byer, Awonongbadje, and Faury) stayed in Montreal. They're training with… pic.twitter.com/kI74A4Fol7 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 10, 2026

– Oh.

David Pagnotta: Re TJ Hughes (college free agent): Teams like Toronto and Edmonton have viewed him as a player who can step in and play with some of the big boys right out of the gate – The Sheet (4/3) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 10, 2026

– He's so good.

Nick Suzuki this season: • 28g | 70a | 98pts in 79 games•

+37 • 0.97 defensive WAR | 1st among all forwards (via https://t.co/bd6Z790zug

)

• currently has the 11th most points by a Hab in a single season, franchise history•

key piece on Team Canada Franchise center. pic.twitter.com/pHlujH8M0D — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 10, 2026

– I like that.