Michael Hage: His camp has not yet had any meaningful discussions about his contract

Marc-Olivier Cook
Michael Hage: His camp has not yet had any meaningful discussions about his contract
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Michael Hage's season is over. His team lost yesterday at the Frozen Four, which means the forward can now sign his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

We expect it to happen fairly quickly, though.

But… those hoping it would happen today might be a little disappointed. 

I say this because, according to Marco D'Amico, the young player's camp hasn't had any meaningful contract talks since his team's loss last night.

The Hobey Baker Award ceremony is tonight in Vegas, and the entire Michigan team will be staying there to attend. Reminder: TJ Hughes, who plays for the team, is one of the three finalists for the award… and clearly, he'll have the support of his teammates for the event.

Right now, Hage is injured. He hasn't been able to make a significant impact for his team in recent games because he seemed to be really hampered by his injury.

And indeed, his injury complicates his contract situation somewhat.

However, that doesn't mean Michael Hage will decide to stay in college if he doesn't sign his contract today: remember that it took a few days last year with Jacob Fowler, who decided to stay in Boston to support his friend Ryan Leonard, who was playing his first career game in the National Hockey League.

And in fact, Cam Robinson (Elite Prospects) alludes to much the same thing as Marco D'Amico in a tweet… saying that Hage's decision might not come until this weekend.

There's a lot going on in Montreal right now—Cole's 50th game, Nick's 100 points, the race for the playoffs—but Michael Hage's situation is also generating a lot of buzz.

And that's normal, because we're talking about one of the best prospects in the entire league.

Remember how excited we were to see Caufield, Hutson, and Fowler arrive in town… It's the same thing happening with Hage right now! 


In a nutshell

– Note:

– Oh.

– He's so good.

– I like that.

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