Mason Miller is off to an incredible start this season

Have you realized just how incredible Mason Miller's start to the season has been?

Since play resumed, Miller has pitched in six appearances. And not only has he not allowed a run, but only one batter has managed to get a hit off him.

In six appearances (five one-inning stints and one four-out appearance), he has retired 19 batters. And of those 19, no fewer than 16 were struck out.

Guys just aren't getting on base against him. In fact, 14 of the last 15 batters he's faced have struck out. Incredible, isn't it?

Mason Miller's last 15 batters faced: K

K

K K

K

K

K

K

K

K K

groundout

K

K

K Has struck out 262 of 643 batters faced (40.7%) in his MLB career.pic.twitter.com/eGcJQ6LMTG — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) April 10, 2026

Basically, in every outing he's had since the start of the season, he's struck out two or three guys in a single inning—or 1.1 innings, once. Guys just aren't getting on base.

This season, he's allowed just one hit and one walk. And over the last 27.2 innings (going back to 2025), he hasn't allowed a run.

Over the last four games, he's needed between 10 and 12 pitches to finish the job. That's really not much… and it's especially true for a guy whose specialty is walks.

Note that yesterday, he didn't earn a save, but the Padres won dramatically in the 12th inning thanks to a walk-off grand slam by Xander Bogaerts that secured the win for his team.

BOGAERTS CALLS GAME WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM! 🤯 (Via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/td47qnM4w3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 10, 2026

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