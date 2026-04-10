Kirk Cousins has already taken Fernando Mendoza under his wing

Although it has only just begun, the partnership between Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza speaks volumes about the direction the Las Vegas Raiders hope to take.

Long before they even officially shared a locker room, the two quarterbacks had already begun working together on technical aspects of the game, notably through video analysis sessions during Mendoza's pre-draft visit to Las Vegas.

This initial interaction goes beyond a mere formality: it reflects a clear philosophy centered on collaboration and collective intelligence within the quarterback group.

A culture of collaboration

For Cousins, the idea is simple: competition should never hinder collective progress. The veteran emphasizes the importance of a dynamic “quarterback room,” where discussions, self-reflection, and the sharing of experiences are constant.

This approach is no small matter. It draws on his own career, as he has often had his best seasons in environments where quarterbacks worked together rather than against each other. From this perspective, Mendoza is not just a potential rival, but also a development partner.

A Mentorship Already in Place

At 37, Cousins fully embraces his role as a mentor. He positions himself as a guide for Mendoza, particularly on key aspects such as weekly preparation, professional routines, and reading opposing defenses.

Interestingly, the relationship already seems balanced. Cousins doesn't hesitate to seek technical feedback from the young prospect himself, a sign of mutual respect that transcends traditional hierarchies.

Open and Healthy Competition

Despite this closeness, the question of the starting position remains unresolved. Cousins has been transparent: he wants to play only if he earns his spot. A strong statement in a context where Mendoza is seen as the future face of the franchise.

This duality—mentorship and competition—could become a strategic lever for the Raiders, allowing them to maximize both their immediate performance and their long-term development.

Cousins' decision to join Las Vegas is also driven by external factors. His relationship with Klint Kubiak, with whom he previously worked in Minnesota, was decisive. The offensive system they advocate—based on play-action and balance—aligns perfectly with his strengths.

Added to this is the influence of Tom Brady, now involved with the organization. A simple conversation between the two men reportedly helped convince Cousins, who was drawn to the vision and high standards of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, this setup represents a valuable opportunity. On one hand, a veteran who is still performing at a high level and capable of stabilizing the team. On the other, a young quarterback with high potential, poised to embody the future.

If this partnership continues in this spirit, it could become a model for a successful transition in the NFL—where the transfer of knowledge and healthy competition coexist in pursuit of a common goal: winning.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.