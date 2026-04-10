Jon Cooper doesn’t understand all the penalties called against his team yesterday

Things can change quickly, sometimes.

Before yesterday's game between the Canadiens and the Lightning, Jon Cooper didn't hesitate to say that Ivan Demidov deserved to be compared to a player like Nikita Kucherov.

But after the game, the tone had changed.

Cooper said his team was used to playing in physical games this season. But he was surprised that the Habs were awarded six power plays in a row.

The Habs went 0-for-7 yesterday, which is a problem. But that's another story.

Cooper said he was surprised that his team was seen as the aggressor. And clearly, a lot of people on Twitter wondered what planet the Lightning coach lives on.

And with good reason.

Is he serious? Control your team a little bit… it's called discipline. You won Cups by staying focused and playing the right way, not by trying to be the Panthers. https://t.co/2T0BCj3UN8 — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) April 10, 2026

But don't forget that Cooper is an experienced coach and a brilliant guy. If he made such comments, in my opinion, it's because he wanted to draw attention to something else.

Is it possible that he saw his team having a rough night and wanted to shift the blame elsewhere?

After all, the Lightning had only three shots after 20 minutes and 10 after 40 minutes. They failed to intimidate the Habs physically. They slipped in the standings. And on top of that, the atmosphere was electric at the Bell Centre.

Because yes, if you've been out of the loop since last night, Cole Caufield scored it—his sacred 50th goal.

From Maurice, to Boom Boom, to Guy, to Steve, to Pierre, to Stéphane, to Cole. The torch has been passed. 50 goals! Pierre Houde. The GOAT.



#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/hCACUWwo4O — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026

Right now, the mood is great in Montreal. The team is guaranteed to finish in the top 3 of its division and has a 62% chance of starting the playoffs at home.

There's an 85% chance their opponent will be Tampa Bay or Buffalo. That means the Canadiens have a 15% chance of winning their division.

Update on the race for first place after tonight's games pic.twitter.com/CPWIm5eQiC — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 10, 2026

The mood is good because Caufield scored his 50th goal, but also because the team was able to respond physically. Was Arber Xhekaj fired up by his GM's comments? That's the question.

But it's more than that.

Because the team is winning and because the first line was excellent, there are smiles all around town. Juraj Slafkovsky (30 goals, 71 points) and Nick Suzuki (two points shy of 100) also played a key role in the victory.

The captain knew his linemates were going to step up.

Nick Suzuki predicted Cole Caufield would hit 50 and Juraj Slafkovsky would hit 30 in the same game… BEFORE THE GAME Check this out! pic.twitter.com/rm1M1ldUUE — BarDown (@BarDown) April 10, 2026

The guys are happy to be in town, and the fans are hungry right now. Plus, let's face it: yesterday's game helped stoke the fire ahead of a potential playoff matchup against Tampa.

The Josh Anderson we saw in the spring has shown up… which is a good sign. Lane Hutson, who was outplayed by Corey Perry yesterday, must feel more confident with guys like Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj in the lineup.

Josh Anderson is in playoff mode, folks pic.twitter.com/I6TNkBfuz5 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 10, 2026

overtime

The Canadiens canceled this morning's scheduled practice. We'll have to wait until tomorrow, just hours before the final home game of the regular season (against Columbus), to see a practice.

Remember that the Habs will wrap up their season on Long Island and in Philly on Sunday and Tuesday. Will Michael Hage get some ice time, now that his college season is over?