Jerry Jones is directly involved in the negotiations between the NFL and the referees

The specter of a major crisis among NFL officials appears to be receding, at least for now.

Last Thursday, a small group of owners, including the influential Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, joined the negotiating table between the league and the National Football League Referees Association (NFLRA).

According to several sources, including ESPN and the NFL Network, these discussions were described as “productive.” This rapprochement comes at a critical moment, as the current collective bargaining agreement expires on May 31. After a complete stalemate in March, the owners' direct involvement marks a strategic turning point in avoiding the use of replacement referees.

Points of contention: Liability, playoffs, and salaries

Despite this cautious optimism, three fundamental pillars continue to divide the two sides. According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, the dispute centers primarily on the implementation of accountability measures for underperforming officials, the assignment process for playoff games, and, of course, the salary structure.

Prior to the meeting, Jerry Jones had publicly supported the league's push for merit-based pay and increased training—an issue that had derailed previous discussions in under three hours.

The contingency plan and the threat of replacement referees

If no agreement is ratified by May 31, the NFL is ready to move to Plan B. The league has already informed teams that replacement referees will begin training as early as June 1. A new rule adopted in March would even allow video assistance (replay-assist) to intervene more on the field if less experienced officials were to be used in 2026.

This precedent, reminiscent of the chaos of 2012, is exactly what the league wants to avoid at all costs. The goal is clear: to stabilize the officiating corps to ensure the integrity of next season's games, while meeting the performance standards demanded by the owners.

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