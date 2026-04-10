Is a major trade in the CFL on the horizon?

The Ottawa Redblacks are keeping all options open regarding their first-round pick in the upcoming Canadian Football League draft.

Team management, through head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie, has confirmed that it is open to the idea of a trade.

In a context where every decision can have short- and long-term implications, the question of the Ottawa Rouge et Noir's first CFL draft pick becomes central. The organization aims to maximize the value of this strategic asset, whether through a promising selection or a favorable trade.

“We're ready to consider all offers,” Dinwiddie stated, noting that the goal remains to improve the team now while preparing for the future. This approach reflects pragmatic management in a league where the competitive balance is often very tight.

A strategy inspired by the past

This wouldn't be a first for Ottawa. In 2014, the franchise had already traded a first-round pick to the Calgary Stampeders, acquiring offensive lineman Jon Gott in return.

That trade paid off, as Gott contributed significantly to the team's success, particularly during the 2016 Grey Cup victory. This precedent demonstrates that a well-negotiated trade can yield immediate and lasting benefits.

However, Dinwiddie points out that several factors must be analyzed before finalizing such a deal: the targeted player's age, his contract, and his impact on the payroll. The goal remains clear: to acquire a player capable of contributing right from training camp.

If Ottawa ultimately decides to keep its first-round pick, several top-tier talents will be available. Topping the Scouting Bureau's rankings is Akheem Mesidor, a defensive lineman from the University of Miami and a native of Ottawa.

Other names are also drawing attention, notably Dariel Djabome, Malcolm Bell, Rohan Jones, and Nicholas Cenacle, who rank among the top Quebec prospects in the draft.

Also worth noting is the presence of just one player from the Canadian university circuit in the top 20: Émeric Boutin of the Laval University Rouge et Or.

The Ottawa Rouge et Noir's first-round CFL draft pick will therefore be one to watch closely in the coming weeks. Between the possibility of drafting a promising local talent and that of acquiring an established player via a trade, the organization will have to make a major strategic choice.

In a league like the CFL, where margins are slim, this type of decision can quickly transform the face of a team. Ottawa seems determined to explore all options to maximize its potential starting next season.

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