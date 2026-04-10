In the shadow of Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes has (once again) stepped up

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
In the shadow of Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes has (once again) stepped up
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Right now, all eyes are on Cole Caufield. And for good reason.

No. 13 (who paid a beautiful tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after scoring his 50th goal of the season) saw his goal lift a ton of pressure off his shoulders—and off those of his team as well.

He even turned his coach into a fan—for a few seconds.

But behind his big goal (much like most of his 50 goals this season), there's also a goalie who once again stepped up to win the game.

We're talking about Jakub Dobes.

The goalie is the only netminder in the NHL with 10 wins since the trade deadline. His stats over the last 12 games are absolutely mind-blowing, let's just say.

No one is wondering who will be the #1 goalie in the playoffs…

His next win (if he wins another game by Tuesday) will earn him a spot in the club of goalies with 30 wins in a single season—and he's still officially a rookie.

Without making a big deal of it, the goalie finds a way to win hockey games (almost) every night. That makes all the difference for the Canadiens, who want to finish at the top of their division.

The team is two points behind (and one game behind) the Sabres, but they're also two points ahead of the Lightning. The Habs won't be able to surpass their 2014–2015 total (110 points), but it doesn't matter: this season is historic.

It's safe to say the Habs have turned the corner in their rebuild.


In a nutshell

– Where's Gally?

– Mark Carney and Martin St-Louis talked about leadership after yesterday's game.

– Heads up, soccer fans.

– A machine.

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