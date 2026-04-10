In the shadow of Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes has (once again) stepped up

Right now, all eyes are on Cole Caufield. And for good reason.

No. 13 (who paid a beautiful tribute to Johnny Gaudreau after scoring his 50th goal of the season) saw his goal lift a ton of pressure off his shoulders—and off those of his team as well.

He even turned his coach into a fan—for a few seconds.

“I had a little moment of excitement on the bench, to be honest. When Cole scored, I was a fan for a few seconds.” -Martin St-Louis pic.twitter.com/aKfeqsr75V — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 10, 2026

But behind his big goal (much like most of his 50 goals this season), there's also a goalie who once again stepped up to win the game.

We're talking about Jakub Dobes.

The goalie is the only netminder in the NHL with 10 wins since the trade deadline. His stats over the last 12 games are absolutely mind-blowing, let's just say.

No one is wondering who will be the #1 goalie in the playoffs…

Dobes since the trade deadline:

10-2-0

, 1.89

, 937 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 10, 2026

Jakub Dobes in his last 7 games: 230 shots against,

218 saves

, .948 SV%,

1.68 GAA 7-0-0. pic.twitter.com/s9rfm84j3O — William Dubé (@williamdube_) April 10, 2026

His next win (if he wins another game by Tuesday) will earn him a spot in the club of goalies with 30 wins in a single season—and he's still officially a rookie.

Without making a big deal of it, the goalie finds a way to win hockey games (almost) every night. That makes all the difference for the Canadiens, who want to finish at the top of their division.

The team is two points behind (and one game behind) the Sabres, but they're also two points ahead of the Lightning. The Habs won't be able to surpass their 2014–2015 total (110 points), but it doesn't matter: this season is historic.

It's safe to say the Habs have turned the corner in their rebuild.

Most points in an 82-game season

(Canadiens history)

2014-15: 110 points

2025-26: 104 points

2007-08: 104 points

2016-17: 103 points — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 10, 2026

In a nutshell

– Where's Gally?

What a magnificent photo! Dobes making a 05 instead of a 50. Demidov and Kapanen combining to make the 50. Where were Gallagher and Laine? https://t.co/aM70aIQcOY — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 10, 2026

– Mark Carney and Martin St-Louis talked about leadership after yesterday's game.

– Heads up, soccer fans.

A quick CCPP X DLC with @NiltonJorge where we discuss: – the

#CFMTL

launch party– Samuel

Piette's role and comments– Frankie

Amaya's first training sessions– the Sunusi

virus– Tomas Aviles'

behavior

– the field and the bell at Stade-https://t.co/ksuHZvn4wF — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 10, 2026

– A machine.