Ichiro Suzuki: The Mariners Break His Statue as They Unveil It

Ichiro Suzuki has had an impressive career in baseball. The outfielder, who enjoyed great success in Japan, later moved to Seattle, where he became one of the best players of his generation.

And of course, since he had his best years wearing the Mariners' uniform, that's the uniform we remember him most for.

As a result, Ichiro, who is now in the Hall of Fame, has earned a statue in Seattle. And the unveiling was scheduled for today.

Except that, in reality, the unveiling didn't exactly go as planned. When they tried to remove the cover from the statue, part of it (the bat) broke off.

As a result, they unveiled a statue… that was broken.

Mariners unveil a statue on the first-base line of T-Mobile Park of Ichiro Suzuki in his famous batting stance. The bat broke upon reveal! @KING5Seattle @KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/2UQZiIaVMO — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) April 10, 2026

We could see that Ichiro quickly noticed the broken bat, and he decided to laugh it off.

Speaking to the media, he said he didn't expect Mariano Rivera (whose hard-throwing fastball was known for damaging opposing players' bats) to show up and break his bat. That's a good one.

Slight malfunction upon reveal… Ichiro laughed it off, and the bat is in the process of being moved upright. “I didn't think Mariano would come out here and break the bat.” pic.twitter.com/D5NZPg0eJm — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) April 10, 2026

The Mariners finally managed to repair the statue, which is now in good condition. That said, it didn't stop the club from having a little laugh about the situation ahead of tonight's game.

Fans attending tonight's game will receive a miniature replica of the statue… and the club announced (as a joke) that the replicas had been modified.

The modification in question? The broken bat, of course.

Breaking: We've updated tonight's Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway. pic.twitter.com/EcFfkaAUd6 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2026

Obviously, these things happen, and the most important thing is that the man himself found a way to laugh it off.

And above all, that the statue was able to be repaired. Ichiro certainly deserves such an honor, let's be clear.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.