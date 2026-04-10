“I wouldn’t be surprised if Patrick Roy stayed with the Islanders”

Want to hear a good one?

Emily Kaplan of ESPN has floated the theory that Patrick Roy could remain with the Islanders organization in a role other than head coach. #Scout?

Of course, Roy was recently fired and replaced by Peter DeBoer, who won last night in his first game at the helm of his new organization.

“You want to play quickly, but if nobody's there to pass to…” — DeAngelo That has been part of the problem. In Game 1 under DeBoer? It wasn't. The #Isles actually had passing options, which start with structure. More @TheElmonters https://t.co/mFjeFg06Oh — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) April 10, 2026

But wait. Is Roy staying in New York really a possibility? Seriously?

Am I the only one who's caught on? Who doesn't necessarily see Roy staying in a more minor role with a club that gave him his first NHL firing?

And yet…

Not only did Emily Kaplan mention it, but reporter Stefen Rosner (who covers the Islanders for the NHL website) lent credence to the rumor by weighing in.

He's also on their payroll, as he had two seasons left on his deal when relieved of HC duties. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) April 10, 2026

So that makes two well-connected people talking about it.

The reporter claims that Patrick Roy and Mathieu Darche, who chose to fire his coach, have become very close this season. The former goaltender has respect and admiration for the organization and the players.

“I wouldn't be surprised to see Patrick Roy stay.” – Stefen Rosner

I know the Islanders have to pay Roy for another two years anyway. But that decision shouldn't be made just for the money.

After all, even if Roy doesn't seem to want to tear everything down following his dismissal (his message of encouragement to Peter DeBoer proves it), keeping a former coach in the organization is special.

Pete DeBoer says he exchanged some messages with Patrick Roy and Roy told DeBoer he was really going to enjoy working with this group of #Isles — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 7, 2026

Especially when it's a character like Roy…

Keep in mind that the Islanders already have Lou Lamoriello in the fold. The people in charge shouldn't feel like the club is turning into a “mother-in-law festival.”

Roy, who has never made decisions based on money in hockey (his stints in Colorado, both as a player and a coach, prove this), would surely have the Islanders' green light to interview elsewhere if another club wanted him as a coach.

But we're not there yet.

In a nutshell

– Was there a celebration yesterday?

Day off for everyone today in Brossard: even the injured players and those left out won't be skating. I was told that the players celebrated Cole Caufield's 50th goal last night. That likely explains the situation. Reminder: Nick Suzuki could… pic.twitter.com/3IE9YzJX6J — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 10, 2026

– Read this.

The next Shohei Ohtani? https://t.co/bjzgdwzxJn — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 10, 2026

– Heads up.

THE PLAYOFFS ARE JUST AROUND THE CORNER! Tickets for the first round are on sale now! Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026

– Good news.

Tobie is back!

Biss is back pic.twitter.com/TTwsW3oiV4 — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) April 10, 2026

– The Devils clearly have their sights set on him.

Are the #NJDevils closing in on hiring former #LeafsForever President of Hockey Operations, Brendan Shanahan, for the same role with them? More in my latest for @TheRGMedia:https://t.co/cxPw66oqyP — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) April 10, 2026

– Makes sense.