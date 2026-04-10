Frustrated NFL fans: Tickets for the game in Australia sold out in minutes

The NFL's international expansion has just reached a historic milestone, though not without its challenges.

For the very first time, the league will host a regular-season game in Australia, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. While the excitement is undeniable, the process of selling tickets for the matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) left a bitter taste in the mouths of local fans.

In just a few minutes, the coveted tickets were gone. According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, a virtual queue of tens of thousands of people formed instantly. Disappointment quickly overshadowed the excitement: after only 26 minutes, only seats with limited visibility remained.

Exorbitant prices for a historic debut

What shocks American football fans in Oceania the most is the aggressive pricing imposed by the league. The few tickets still available for latecomers were priced between $560 and $630 AUD (approximately $390 to $440 USD). Despite these prohibitive costs, demand far exceeded expectations, with more than 151,000 registrations recorded even before tickets went on sale.

Melbourne's legendary stadium, with a capacity of 100,024, is set to experience an electric atmosphere on the morning of Friday, September 11 (local time). For the NFL, the event is a gold mine. Beyond ticket revenue, this game is part of a package of broadcast rights expected to bring in over $500 million more for the league.

This event on Australian soil marks a break with tradition, taking place during an unprecedented opening week in which Seattle will host the first game as early as Wednesday. Kickoff for the California showdown in Melbourne is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 10, promising unprecedented global exposure for American football in the land of kangaroos.

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