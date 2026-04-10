Five Stars to Watch in 2026

For both Major League Baseball teams and players, it's still very early in the 2026 MLB season, and there's no need to panic just yet.

However, some stars in the Manfred era are struggling early in the season. Here are five of them, starting with Bo Bichette, who signed a massive contract with the New York Mets this winter.

In thirteen games, “Little Bichette” has just two extra-base hits (two doubles) and three walks, along with 14 strikeouts. It's a disappointing start for the player who switched positions to third base and is also posting a low OPS of .525.

It's the same story for Jose Ramirez, who signed a seven-year contract extension during the offseason and set a Cleveland Guardians franchise record by becoming the all-time leader in games played. However, the 33-year-old is batting .163 with eight hits in thirteen games.

Now let's talk about Ronald Acuna Jr., who has had a disappointing start to the 2026 season for the Atlanta Braves, managing just three extra-base hits (and no home runs) in his first 13 games.

However, what's more concerning in the long term is his decline on the bases, as he's one of only four players to have been caught stealing—not in the act of tenderness—twice this season.

Next up is Roman Anthony, who was expected to take a big step forward this season after impressing during his first MLB stint last year.

So far, he has an OPS of .656 with just one home run and two RBIs. Furthermore, his defense is a cause for concern, as Anthony's arm strength, despite his frame, is sorely lacking in power in left field.

Finally, things aren't much better for last season's American League MVP finalist, Cal Raleigh. The player who struggled during the World Baseball Classic continues to face difficulties in the regular season with the Seattle Mariners.

In twelve games, Raleigh has an OPS of .522 and 21 strikeouts—the second-highest total in MLB—in 49 plate appearances.

All of that could change in the coming weeks, but let's just say it's been a rough start.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.