Cole Caufield: No player has scored more goals than him over the past two seasons

When it comes to Cole Caufield, there's only one thing that stands out (or rather, one number): Little Cole's 50 goals. It really made a splash in the hockey world (especially in Montreal).

His number of game-winning goals this season is also quite exceptional, as #13 leads the league with 12.

However, you have to look beyond that to see just how incredibly fast Caufield is scoring.

In his daily segment on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie mentioned a very impressive statistic.

As we all know, at the start of the 2024-25 season, Caufield changed his number to #13, in honor of his good friend Johnny Gaudreau.

Since that jersey number change, Renaud Lavoie noted that Caufield is tied for first place in goals scored with Leon Draisaitl (87 goals).

Let's just say I didn't expect that.

It's pretty impressive. Not only is he in the running for the Maurice Richard Trophy this season, but he's been scoring at a high enough pace since the start of the 2024-25 season to sit atop the leaderboard.

Draisaitl has obviously played fewer games than Caufield, as can be seen in the photo above. Remember that Draisaitl has been sidelined for a few weeks and will remain so for the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, Caufield is truly one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL.

Need we remind you that Caufield has never scored into an empty net? The same cannot be said for a certain player in question who could steal the Maurice Richard Trophy from Caufield this season.

Imagine if Caufield manages to win this prestigious trophy without ever having scored a goal into an empty net.

It would still be the first time a player has won this trophy in Montreal since… well, ever.

Let's see if he can get his hands on that trophy.

In a nutshell

– The Habs' nemesis welcomes Caufield to the 50-goal club.

Dany Heatley welcomes Cole Caufield to the 50-goal club pic.twitter.com/5aB1HX0SaZ — BarDown (@BarDown) April 11, 2026

– What a game.

The Belleville Senators win a wild game at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/zrYbZhgglZ — RDS (@RDSca) April 11, 2026

– Well done.

Congrats to Cole Hutson on being named a First Team All-American for the second straight season! pic.twitter.com/zMTTKD8iYB — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) April 11, 2026

– Such sad news.