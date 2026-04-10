Brady Tkachuk: The Rangers reportedly have a “very real” interest

With everything that's happened in Ottawa over the past few weeks, one wonders what will eventually happen with Brady Tkachuk.

Is he in Ottawa to stay?

Or will he follow in his brother's footsteps, who managed to leave Canada to play in the United States a few years ago? One thing is certain: there are plenty of rumors swirling around Brady. And if I were a Sens fan, I'd probably be worried…

After all, this isn't the first time we've heard whispers about Brady Tkachuk's possible departure from Ottawa. This has been going on for quite some time now, and it's not going to die down anytime soon.

Especially when we hear that the Rangers have a “very real” interest in the player in question. That's what Vince Z. Mercogliano, who covers the team for The Athletic, mentioned.

“I talked to a source from another team who told me they firmly believe that #NYR's interest in [Brady] Tkachuk is ‘very real.' If there's ever a hint that Ottawa is going to trade him, I have to think #NYR are going to be involved.” — @vzmercogliano (Flying V, 4/10/26) — Phil Kocher (@PhilKocher) April 10, 2026

Brady Tkachuk in the Big Apple—it just seems… logical.

The Rangers are rebuilding; they want to find the new face of the organization, and Brady has the reputation to fit that need. The Rangers have the pieces to make a move if necessary, and it will also depend on what the Senators decide to do with their captain.

But it seems to me that seeing this scenario—Brady Tkachuk leaving Ottawa—unfold is only a matter of time.

We know the guy is interested in the idea of playing in the United States. It's probably the worst-kept secret in the hockey world, and I get the feeling that's even more true since we've seen Matthew win two Stanley Cups in a row in Florida…

Anyway.

All that to say that there will be teams interested in Brady if he becomes available in Ottawa.

And clearly, we'll have to keep an eye on the New York Rangers if that happens… who seem to be very much in the mix right now.

Quick thoughts

– Oh yes!

Josh “Thor” Anderson is ready for the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/bz3wZxLJpo — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 10, 2026

– Insane.

How did Michel “the GOAT” Lacroix react to the announcement of Cole Caufield's 50th goal? pic.twitter.com/K63wNAQnzD — RDS (@RDSca) April 10, 2026

– Enjoy the read.