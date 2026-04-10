Blue Jays: A “two-way” prospect is turning heads

A few years ago, when Shohei Ohtani became a free agent for the first time in his MLB career, the Toronto Blue Jays tried to sign the Japanese star before he ultimately chose the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time, he was reportedly on a plane headed for Toronto.

Following that disappointment, however, the Blue Jays could develop their own two-way player in the coming years.

Indeed, selected in the tenth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, outfielder and left-handed pitcher Austin Smith made his professional debut on the mound yesterday (Thursday) for the Dunedin Blue Jays at the A-level, pitching one-third of an inning against the St. Lucie Mets.

The @BlueJays now have their own two-way prospect! LHP/OF Austin Smith is slated to make his debut on the mound today in St. Lucie! “I take what I can do as something special and I'm super excited to go out and do it today.” pic.twitter.com/WZ0WRJvrn4 — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) April 9, 2026

Smith managed to record just one out in his debut on the mound, allowing one hit, one run, and issuing two walks. Focusing on pitching for the day, he did not appear at the plate during the game, which, like Ohtani, is expected to happen sooner rather than later.

This isn't the first time Smith has pitched during his development, having taken the mound for San Diego before being drafted by Toronto.

In 2025, Smith posted a .259 batting average with two home runs and seven RBIs in 23 games played. So far this season, he is batting .200 in five games, still searching for his first home run and a hit with more than one base.

Admittedly, Smith isn't close to reaching the Majors right now, as his journey in the Toronto system is just beginning.

And he'll never come close to matching the one-of-a-kind Ohtani. If he manages to stay healthy this season, the Japanese star has a real shot at winning another National League MVP title as well as the first Cy Young Award of his career.

But it will still be interesting to follow this young prospect's journey in the coming years.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.