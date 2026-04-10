Alexander Zharovsky: 2:51 of ice time today

Let's talk a little about Alexander Zharovsky.

The Canadiens prospect and his team played the second game of their second-round series in the KHL today. And… they lost 2-0.

In the first game of the series, Zharovsky and Salavat Yulaev Ufa lost 1-0. That means Alexander Radulov's team leads the series 2-0…

But in today's game, it's not just Salavat Yulaev Ufa's loss that's drawing attention. It's more about Zharovsky's playing time.

After all, the young player finished the game with 2:51 of ice time. He played briefly in the first period and never returned to the ice after that.

Reminder: Zharovsky finished the season ranked third among his team's top scorers.

Zharovsky was benched in the third period, not even seeing power-play time. He has played fewer than three minutes. UFA will be down 2-0 without scoring a goal against Lokomotiv. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 10, 2026

Zharovsky was benched, and his team wasn't even able to score a single goal in the game.

You know, when you let one of your team's most productive players sit on the bench like that… it can be hard to find a way to score goals. And we saw proof of that today.

Does the team's coach think Zharovsky needs to step up? Maybe.

The kid has been held scoreless in six of his first eight playoff games and isn't living up to expectations. He hasn't helped his team offensively even though he's had plenty of ice time (before today's game), and maybe the Salavat Yulaev Ufa coach has had enough.

Except that… in a game you have to win, the idea of not using one of your best players will always spark debate. Especially given that the team hasn't found the back of the net since the start of its second-round series…

Quick Q&A

– Yes.

Kirby Dach needs to step up to stay in the lineup! pic.twitter.com/gPXAF9xIJn — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 10, 2026

– The photo is really cool.

A legend and the father of a 50-goal scorer A legend and a 50-goal scorer's dad Yvan Cournoyer#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fIeSEvU4fc — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026

– Pat Verbeek is in Anaheim to stay.

Proud to announce General Manager Pat Verbeek has agreed to a multi-year contract extension. Mike Stapleton has been promoted to Senior Vice President & Associate General Manager. Details https://t.co/Dhitm58Fhw — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) April 10, 2026

– Oh really? That's great!