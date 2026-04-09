Sports/NHL TV Deal: Did Dave Morissette Spill the Beans?

I don't know if you saw the news yesterday, but Dave Morissette is branching out into stand-up comedy. He made the rounds in the media—mostly with Quebecor—yesterday to promote his new career. It's worth noting that La Presse also ran a story on it… an eight-line article that just gives us the basics—that's it.

Dave Morissette is branching out into comedy https://t.co/R7Ogt9BMbM — La Presse (@LP_LaPresse) April 8, 2026

What are the basics? Dave Morissette will launch his first stand-up comedy one-man show titled David in May 2027. Edith Cochrane will direct it, and Dave will begin rehearsals next January.

I came across Dave's interview on LCN yesterday, and one of his answers struck me: he's already feeling the pressure from other comedians for whom comedy is a profession. And this, even though he describes himself more as a storyteller than a comedian…

Rosalie Vaillancourt actually told him yesterday in the hallways of Quebecor that he'd better be funny because the person who buys a ticket to his show won't be buying a ticket to see another professional comedian that night.

I'm not convinced we're talking about the same audience, but anyway…

Why am I talking so much about Dave Morissette's show this morning? No, I won't be making a prediction about future sales of Entourage…

During his appearance on Mario Dumont's show yesterday morning, Dave Morissette said something that intrigued me.

“The main reason is to go on tour. I'll be back on Saturday to do my segment on TVA Sports. It's already all set with my bosses at TVA Sports.” – Dave Morissette

Hmm

…

Dave Morissette will start his tour in May or June 2027 (right in the middle of the NHL playoffs), but for now, TVA Sports only holds the national French-language rights to the NHL through June 2026. And Morissette's contract will expire at the same time, just like those of pretty much all the network's talent assigned to NHL hockey.

How can you have worked something out with your bosses when your bosses, officially at least, don't even know if they'll have NHL hockey in a few months?

Either Dave Morissette let the cat out of the bag, indirectly announcing a deal that's still confidential, or Dave Morissette is using the platform he's been given to try to reassure his bosses at TVA Sports by making them believe that his job on Frontenac Street is still his priority. A job that, let's not forget, often only gives him a day or two of work per week during the regular season.

Unless Dave is simply preparing for his post-post-career, and has added some meat around the bone so as not to panic anyone at Quebecor?

I have to say, I've rarely seen a comedian—or a storyteller—who doesn't perform on Saturday nights; that's when the shows in the regions happen!

But at the same time, Morissette seemed so convinced that Saturday night hockey will still be on TVA Sports next season that I'm having a hard time not taking him at his word.

Did Dave say too much yesterday morning on QUB? It's possible…

However, for me, the real question remains: if TVA Sports had reached an agreement with Rogers and the NHL before Christmas, would Dave Morissette have really embarked on this venture? I'm not so sure…

It's April 9, and 39 NHL games still lack an official French-language broadcaster. Games that will begin as early as September in the 2026-27 season.

Time is running out…