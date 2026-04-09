“Ridiculous”: Patrick Roy didn’t talk much about his Stanley Cups, according to Mathew Barzal

When you hire Patrick Roy, it's for his winning track record and his intensity, among other things.

Those aren't the only reasons, of course. But let's just say that a coach who has won the Stanley Cup four times as a goaltender and the Memorial Cup twice as a coach has an impressive track record.

Winning is something you can learn.

You won't be surprised to learn that a report by Frank Seravalli notes that Roy talked a lot about his Stanley Cups to his players when he was coaching the Islanders.

But in fact, Seravalli said, according to his sources in the locker room, that the guys were sick of hearing Roy talk about it.

The players told me they were sick of hearing that from Patrick Roy. – Frank Seravalli

On this topic, Mathew Barzal was asked about the situation this morning. And even though he couldn't say whether Seravalli was right, he still vehemently denied the whole thing.

He finds the story ridiculous, as reported by Kevin Dubé today.

“That kind of thing motivated us” https://t.co/yOl6Gbx89A — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 9, 2026

What Barzal, who speaks French, said was that, on the contrary, he loved hearing those stories. He says it's the same for the rest of the team in New York.

Barzal particularly liked the stories from 1993 since the Islanders, much like the Habs back in the day, aren't exactly the favorites this season.

But that doesn't matter anymore because Roy is gone. Peter DeBoer is now in charge, and it will be up to him to draw on his experience as a guy who lost in the Final Four to motivate his team… if he manages to get them into the playoffs.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Interesting.

It's reminiscent of his own manager's journey. https://t.co/ZbOw5CFCcy — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 9, 2026

– Wow.

WHAT A STORY! Thomas Chabot defies the odds and will be back in action against the Panthers… just 17 days after fracturing his right arm! The Senators defenseman underwent surgery on March 26 and was expected to be sidelined for four to eight weeks. — RDS (@RDSca) April 9, 2026

– Nice message.