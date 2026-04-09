Michael Hage: Kent Hughes is ready for “anything”

During and after the Canadiens game, I invite you to switch from RDS to ESPN 2. Michigan and Denver will face off at 8:30 p.m. in the Frozen Four semifinals.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Michael Hage and Michigan as they try to advance to the final. If they lose, the center could sign with Montreal as early as today. And, in a pregame interview alongside Marc Denis and Pierre Houde, Kent Hughes didn't rule out signing him right away, but let's just say he didn't leave the door wide open either.

In any case, he's ready for “whatever comes.”

He's ready for anything, because he admits to having spoken with the player and his agent in recent days, but Hage still belongs to Michigan and wants to respect that. Both sides will begin serious negotiations after his elimination or victory in the Frozen Four final (Saturday).

You know, before it becomes an (even bigger) distraction.

The Michael Hage distraction → https://t.co/XLSHOEvhg8 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 8, 2026

Denis wondered if Hage is 100%, and the GM admitted that if he isn't, he's very close to being there. The analyst followed up with this question:

[…] even if he doesn't play any games in the NHL, are you going to give him a contract so he can “burn a season”?

That's when Hughes said he was ready to do whatever it takes.

If the Montreal prospect is eliminated tonight—against a strong team featuring two other Habs prospects, Quentin Miller and Sam Harris—Hage could sign as early as tonight and thus play with the team for the rest of the season. He probably won't play at the Bell Centre on Saturday, regardless, but a first NHL game on Sunday in New York or Tuesday in Philadelphia is possible.

And if Michigan were to advance to the final, Hage clearly won't play on Sunday against the Islanders, but again, he could play against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Canadiens' GM hasn't ruled out the possibility of his prospect returning to school next year. I'd be surprised, but whatever.

In a nutshell

– Oh yeah?

– Let's see if he changes teams this summer.

David Pagnotta: Re Islanders: They tried with Anthony Duclair…to move him out this season, he's got a full no-trade clause, wasn't able to do that, we'll see what they do in the offseason with him – The Sheet (4/6) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 9, 2026

– Me neither.

The #SeaKraken have a lot of work to do this offseason… Pierre McGuire: “I don't know what their identity is”#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/YECoA9EweS — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) April 9, 2026

– Too bad.