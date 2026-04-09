Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is investing in a bakery in Montreal

Former NFL guard and Quebec-based physician Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is adding yet another string to his already impressive bow.

In an announcement that delighted the city's foodies, Arhoma confirmed that it has passed the torch to the Super Bowl champion and his business partner, Sasha Ghavami. The two men, already shareholders in the Le Pain dans les Voiles group, are thus ensuring the future of a Montreal institution after 19 years in business.

This acquisition is not just a simple business transaction; it is the continuation of a family passion. A native of Mont-St-Hilaire, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif grew up in the world of artisanal baking, as his father founded Le Pain dans les Voiles in 2009. Since taking the reins of the family business in 2021, the athlete-turned-doctor has dedicated himself body and soul to promoting Quebec's baking expertise.

Despite the challenges, including a devastating fire that struck his pastry production facility in March 2025, “LDT” continues to forge ahead. His determination—which enabled him to win Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs while completing his doctorate at McGill University—is now being channeled into Montreal's food sector.

Arhoma: Continuity in the Name of Excellence

For regular customers of Arhoma locations, the announcement is reassuring. The new owners have made it clear that the bakery's essence will remain intact: the location, the creative spirit, and the meticulous attention to detail remain the priority. This merger between two giants of artisanal bread in Montreal promises to strengthen the local offering while preserving the unique identity that has made Arhoma a success for nearly two decades.

This new chapter in entrepreneurship once again highlights Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's resilience. Between his years in the field and his memorable commitment to a long-term care facility during the pandemic, the 35-year-old proves that one can shine just as brightly in an operating room as in front of a bakery oven. With this acquisition, the Le Pain dans les Voiles group has now established itself as a key player on the Quebec culinary scene.

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