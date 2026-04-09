Juraj Slafkovsky’s 30th goal puts the Habs in second place in the Atlantic Division

Raphael Simard
Juraj Slafkovsky’s 30th goal puts the Habs in second place in the Atlantic Division
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens faced off against the Lightning tonight.

At stake in this game: second place in the Atlantic Division and potentially first place (if Buffalo lost).

Here are the lineups:

We'll jump straight to the second period, where 100 penalty minutes have been handed out.

In this sequence, Josh Anderson, who played a strong game, unleashed a barrage of shots on Declan Carlile.

Lane Hutson nearly got into a fight, too.

But the highlight of the period was Cole Caufield's goal, his 50th.

Finally!

Late in the game, Jon Cooper pulled his goalie. Darren Raddysh took advantage to tie the game.

He thought he'd sent everyone into overtime, but Juraj Slafkovsky had other ideas.

His 30th goal of the season gave the Habs the win. Nick Suzuki is two points shy of the 100-point mark. He has three games left to play.

Final score: 2-1.

The next game will be played on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's the final home game of the regular season.

Martin St-Louis's team is now aiming for first place in the division, currently sitting in second place in the Atlantic.


Overtime

– Poor performance on the power play, which failed to score on seven attempts.

– What a run!

– Yeah.

– Well deserved.

– What a season!

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