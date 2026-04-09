Juraj Slafkovsky’s 30th goal puts the Habs in second place in the Atlantic Division
The Canadiens faced off against the Lightning tonight.
At stake in this game: second place in the Atlantic Division and potentially first place (if Buffalo lost).
Here are the lineups:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/ZoaO3MaDi7
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2026
Lightning Lineup:
Guentzel-Cirelli-Kucherov
Goncalves-Point
Girgensons-Gourde-Bjorkstrand
Pelletier-Paul-Perry
Moser-Carlile
McDonagh-Cernak
D'Astous-Lilleberg
Raddysh
Vasilevskiy#TBLightning | #GoBolts https://t.co/mfKGb6Jx3d
— The Bolt Report (@BoltReport_TB) April 9, 2026
We'll jump straight to the second period, where 100 penalty minutes have been handed out.
In this sequence, Josh Anderson, who played a strong game, unleashed a barrage of shots on Declan Carlile.
Josh Anderson is ready for the playoffs! #GoBolts vs. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/7Xmu9Po0TJ
— RDS (@RDSca) April 10, 2026
Lane Hutson nearly got into a fight, too.
But the highlight of the period was Cole Caufield's goal, his 50th.
COLE CAUFIELD HAS 50 GOALS
COLE CAUFIELD HAS 50 GOALS #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OdjYM9XHD2
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026
Finally!
Late in the game, Jon Cooper pulled his goalie. Darren Raddysh took advantage to tie the game.
The Raddysh reaction is A+ pic.twitter.com/mUOpGHWWHR
— Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) April 10, 2026
He thought he'd sent everyone into overtime, but Juraj Slafkovsky had other ideas.
His 30th goal of the season gave the Habs the win. Nick Suzuki is two points shy of the 100-point mark. He has three games left to play.
SLAF'S 30TH OF THE SEASON, NICK'S 70TH ASSIST
SLAF'S 30TH OF THE SEASON, NICK'S 70TH ASSIST#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ABwqfwFjGM
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2026
Final score: 2-1.
The next game will be played on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It's the final home game of the regular season.
Martin St-Louis's team is now aiming for first place in the division, currently sitting in second place in the Atlantic.
Overtime
– Poor performance on the power play, which failed to score on seven attempts.
The Habs PP is 0-7 tonight, by the way
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 10, 2026
– What a run!
Record since the trade deadline:
10-2-0
1.89
,937
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 10, 2026
– Yeah.
Give us seven games of Lightning-Canadiens, please.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 10, 2026
– Well deserved.
Mike Matheson honored on the giant screen at the Bell Centre for being the Canadiens' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy – along with a nice shout-out to my employer @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/CfpSZ2vBTJ
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 9, 2026
– What a season!
Suzuki became the Canadiens' captain with the most points in a single season on Caufield's 50th goal
Suzuki: 97 pts, 2025-26
Turgeon: 96 pts, 1995-96
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 10, 2026