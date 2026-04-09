Here’s why the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft won’t be there

With just a few days to go before the highly anticipated 2026 NFL Draft , a decision by Fernando Mendoza is already causing quite a stir.

Considered the favorite to be selected with the first overall pick, the Indiana Hoosiers quarterback will not be in attendance at the event.

Rather than experiencing this moment in the spotlight, Mendoza has chosen a much more intimate approach: he will watch the draft from his home in Miami, surrounded by his loved ones. A decision that may come as a surprise, but one that stems from deeply personal reasons.

A choice driven by family and values

For Mendoza, this pivotal moment in his career extends far beyond the realm of sports. Above all, the young quarterback wants to share this defining milestone with the people who have contributed to his journey.

His mother, Elsa, who has been living with multiple sclerosis for nearly 20 years, plays a central role in his life. Her condition makes travel more difficult, which strongly influenced the player's decision.

In this context, staying home becomes a powerful symbolic gesture: one of prioritizing family over the media spectacle. A choice that perfectly illustrates the player's personality, known for his humility and his attachment to his roots.

A future face of the Las Vegas Raiders ?

All signs point to Mendoza being drafted very soon, possibly by the Las Vegas Raiders, an organization seeking stability at the quarterback position.

His meteoric rise—crowned by a Heisman Trophy and a national championship—makes him one of the most promising prospects in recent years. His profile is particularly noteworthy in a league where quarterbacks capable of performing quickly are in high demand.

Even though he won't take the stage to shake hands with Commissioner Roger Goodell, the moment will be no less memorable for him.

Mendoza's case is not unique. Several top picks have recently opted for a more low-key evening. In 2022, Travon Walker also decided to experience the event from home.

This trend reflects a shift in how athletes perceive these big moments: less focused on the spectacle, more centered on authenticity and sharing with loved ones.

Whether he's on stage or in his living room, the result will be the same: Fernando Mendoza is about to take a major step toward the NFL.

In a sport where everything moves at breakneck speed, this choice to slow down time to experience it with his loved ones speaks volumes about his priorities. And perhaps also about the kind of leader he will become at the highest level.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.