Georges Laraque: If Guhle isn’t at 100%, the CH doesn’t stand a chance in the playoffs

The Canadiens have four games left to play before the end of the regular season.

They'll face the Lightning tonight, the Blue Jackets on Saturday, the Islanders on Sunday… and they'll wrap up their (regular) season next Tuesday against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

And we know that the Habs' goal is to finish the season in first place in the Atlantic Division.

That said, for tonight's game, Kaiden Guhle (and Brendan Gallagher) may not be in uniform. The defenseman skated alone this morning before the rest of the group, and we know he's not in top shape right now.

Does the Canadiens want to give him time to recover so he's 100% for the first playoff game? It's possible.

Because Georges Laraque hits the nail on the head when he says the Habs will need their defenseman to succeed in the playoffs. In Laraque's view, it's pretty clear:

If Guhle isn't 100%, the Habs don't stand a chance in the playoffs. – Georges Laraque

Kaiden Guhle has to be there for the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/DbIIxLcEOf — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 9, 2026

When he's healthy, Kaiden Guhle is truly effective on the ice.

He hits hard, he can match up against the best opposing players, and his defensive skills never go unnoticed. Guhle is the one who anchors the Montreal defense because he's like a Swiss Army knife for Martin St-Louis.

The team is better when Guhle is in the lineup. The team's record doesn't lie…

24-10-3 with Guhle

22-12-7 without Guhle

His impact on the team is huge, even if he isn't the flashiest player on the ice.

Guhle doesn't have a flashy playing style, and he's not the guy you can count on when you need a goal, but still: he's responsible on the ice, and that makes him such an important player for the Canadiens.

I, too, hope he'll be 100% ready for the start of the playoffs.

Quick Notes

– Note:

#CFMTL practice Thursday afternoon at Stade Saputo. 1. Frankie Amaya is with the group. Bode Hidalgo, Sunusi Ibrahim, and Noah Streit are absent. 2. The bell is securely installed in Section 133. The benches that were at the bottom of Section 133 have been moved to the bottom of the… pic.twitter.com/cgaZhphOtW — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 9, 2026

– Season over for Luke Hughes and Seth Jones.

ATLNH: Luke Hughes and Seth Jones already on vacationhttps://t.co/bT6MGEweXC — RDS (@RDSca) April 9, 2026

– Attention all:

CONTEST | A player-worn jersey could be yours on Saturday! Like this post and tag a friend in the comments for a chance to win two tickets to the April 11 game plus a player-worn jersey, courtesy of @RBCfr!… pic.twitter.com/3IK0FpKmzx — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 9, 2026

– Already?