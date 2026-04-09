Cole Hutson is off to a better start in his career than his brother Lane

Cole Hutson has just joined the NHL, but he's already making a name for himself for all the right reasons.

On the ice, he really doesn't look like a guy who's just starting out in the best hockey league on the planet. He's calm and does whatever he wants with the puck.

It takes confidence, after all, to pull off plays like this:

Cole Hutson just got to the NHL, and he's already making guys look SILLY at the blueline pic.twitter.com/JlZ1jYMAMC — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 6, 2026

What's impressive is that Lane's younger brother is racking up points at a truly blistering pace.

In fact, Cole is off to a better start than his brother: after 11 NHL games, Cole has eight points (including three goals)… while his brother had seven (seven assists).

Based on his production, it's safe to say he's headed for a great career in the NHL. And it's when you see him control the offensive zone that you realize just how good he is:

I know it's Ilya Protas day but look at this possession from Cole Hutson right before Stolarz got hurt pic.twitter.com/Ql1jKSAjtk — carbery's burner (@bobbyfinnerty2) April 8, 2026

It's crazy because before the draft, everyone knew Cole Hutson was really good.

And everyone saw that the NHL teams made a huge mistake by passing on Lane Hutson in the 2022 draft. Sometimes, people just don't learn from their own mistakes… hehe.

Seriously, though, I can't wait to see Cole develop in Washington.

He'll have a shot at winning the Calder Trophy in '26-'27 if he keeps putting up numbers like this. And I'm even wondering if he has a chance to beat Lane Hutson's production, who racked up 66 points in his first full season in the National League…

One thing's for sure, the two Hutson brothers are very talented. And they'll be ones to watch for many, many years…

In a nutshell

– Stay tuned.

Cole Caufield's got his eyes set on his 50th goal of the season Is tonight the night? pic.twitter.com/9BLXKl7IXQ — NHL (@NHL) April 9, 2026

– Speaking of Lane.

Lane Hutson is in the building pic.twitter.com/cFJNVDjnR4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 9, 2026

– A big day in Canadiens history.

On this day in 2002, after battling cancer for most of the season, Canadiens captain Saku Koivu made his emotional return to the lineup #Habs365 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yegXoaxaYr — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) April 9, 2026

– Note.