Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle may miss tonight’s game

Will Brendan Gallagher miss another game?

The veteran, who doesn't want to rock the boat regarding his status, is likely set to sit out again tonight. Stu Cowan reports that he's helping Patrik Laine work with the goalies.

That's a clue, just hours before a very important game. And since Martin St-Louis isn't confirming anything anymore, we won't have the final answers until tonight.

Brendan Gallagher and Patrik Laine have been working with goalies at #Habs morning skate. Leads me to believe Gallagher will be healthy scratch for second straight game tonight and third time this season. pic.twitter.com/4TyPrz1ojI — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 9, 2026

Since the Canadiens—as far as we know—have 14 forwards available to play (I'm not counting Laine), the question is who will be the other player left out.

We'll see in due time.

On Tuesday, Joe Veleno was unable to play. But since he's resumed training since then, we're wondering if he'll be an option for tonight's game.

If so, will he be used?

Defensively, we expect to see the same lineup: Jakub Dobes in net and the same six defensemen as last time. Why? Because Alexandre Carrier is injured and because Kaiden Guhle isn't in top form.

Guhle skated before the others, suggesting he isn't an option for tonight's game. But for now, that's just speculation.

This suggests that Guhle won't be in uniform tonight. We'll see. @TVASports https://t.co/E5KD8sm9if — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 9, 2026

Remember, the Canadiens can't afford to lose tonight's game. The Lightning have as many points as the Canadiens in the standings (102), and both teams trail the Sabres, who have 104 points.

Tonight, the Sabres (who have one fewer game to play than the Habs and the Lightning) will play at home against the Blue Jackets.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' start to the season, Konnor Griffin's contract, and the Giants' situation are on the menu https://t.co/wHQl5GUjOH — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) April 9, 2026

– Hmm…

Darren Dreger: On Morgan Rielly: That's not gonna be an easy contract to move, but I think it happens – Barn Burner (4/1) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 9, 2026

– Must-read.