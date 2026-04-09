Benjamin St-Juste is relishing his return as a key player

After a standout 2025 season, Benjamin St-Juste is embarking on a new chapter of his career with the Green Bay Packers with a clear goal: to cement his status as a reliable and indispensable player.

The 28-year-old cornerback from Quebec bounced back after a difficult stint with the Washington Commanders. His move to the Los Angeles Chargers helped him regain confidence and consistency, two essential qualities in a league as demanding as the NFL.

Today, he hopes to build on this progress in an environment he considers ideal for continuing his rise.

Courted by nearly a dozen teams, St-Juste made a thoughtful choice by signing a two-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Far from being guided solely by financial considerations, he prioritized an organization known for its culture and stability. This decision builds on his time with the Chargers, where he redefined his role.

In a roster where competition will be fierce—particularly with players like Micah Parsons—St-Juste arrives with the intention of fighting for a starting spot right from training camp.

Although he was on the field for only 37% of defensive plays in Los Angeles, St-Juste made the most of every opportunity. His rigor and discipline allowed him to regain his coaches' trust, particularly in key moments.

This ability to execute without mental errors has become his trademark. He also made a significant contribution on special teams, participating in 72% of plays in that area.

In Green Bay, where players like Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine already hold key roles, he'll need to quickly establish himself to move up the ranks.

A Smarter, More Controlled Game

With six seasons of NFL experience under his belt, St-Juste says his approach to the game has evolved. Less focused on pure physicality, it now relies more on reading the play and anticipation.

He even compares football to a game of chess, a view shared by several veterans such as Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Flacco.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's system, based on zone coverages, should also play to his strengths in reading the game.

A Strong Commitment to the Community

Off the field, St-Juste continues to be actively involved with young people. His football camps, now in their fifth year, reflect his desire to give back to the community.

His goal is clear: to inspire the next generation and provide concrete opportunities for young athletes, particularly through scholarships and local initiatives.

A promising future on and off the field

Between a revitalized career, a new challenge with the Green Bay Packers, and growing community involvement, Benjamin St-Juste seems more determined than ever.

Added to this is a busy personal life, as he prepares to welcome a second child into a family already deeply rooted in elite sports.

Everything is in place for the Quebec native to take the next step… and definitively prove that he has once again become a reliable player in the NFL.

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