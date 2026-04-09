Another challenge for Marc-Antoine Dequoy on TV this summer

A new chapter is beginning for Bonsoir Bonsoir! as Jean-Sébastien Girard officially takes the helm.

Jean-Sébastien Girard's Bonsoir Bonsoir marks a major turning point for the popular summer talk show, which is set to make its grand return on April 13, 2026, at 9 p.m. on ICI Télé and ICI TOU.TV.

For his first season at the helm, the host is fulfilling a long-held dream and promises a revitalized show that is festive, accessible, and deeply rooted in Quebec's cultural scene.

From the very first week, the tone will be set with a lineup of renowned guests, including Sam Breton, Christiane Charette, Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse, Eve Côté, and Marie-Lyne Joncas. Adding to this is the presence of the actresses from the series Antigang, promising varied and dynamic discussions.

At the heart of this new edition of Jean-Sébastien Girard's Bonsoir Bonsoir is a particularly robust team of contributors. The host will be joined by longtime collaborators such as Simon Boulerice, Pierre Brassard, and Mariana Mazza, as well as new recruits who will bring a breath of fresh air.

On the music front, the in-house band Twenty-Nines—composed of Julie Lamontagne and Tony Albino—will be back to accompany the performances and set the tone for the evenings.

Among the new features, several segments promise to capture viewers' attention. “La bande des Z” will spotlight up-and-coming talent, while “BBB: Bonsoir Bonsoir Balado!” will offer more intimate conversations with guests like Mike Ward, Mathieu Dufour, and Michèle Richard.

The show will also focus on greater audience interaction through new concepts like “Le bol du public” and “L'invité mystère.” Meanwhile, Sophie Fouron will host segments on location and will even take over as host in July while Jean-Sébastien Girard is on vacation.

With a completely redesigned set, a solid team, and a clear commitment to innovation, this new season promises to be a must-see event of the Quebec television summer. Combining humor, culture, and new discoveries, Bonsoir Bonsoir! seems poised to embark on a promising new era.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.