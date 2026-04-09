Alain Crête announces his retirement

It's official.

Alain Crête, who has been hosting the Canadiens' games (pre-game and intermission segments on RDS) for a long time, has confirmed that he is retiring.

The game on April 14 against the Flyers will be his last covering the Canadiens—and tonight will be his final home game. He will also cover World Championship games in May before leaving RDS.

Alain Crête will retire after a remarkable career spanning more than 30 years with the Réseau des sports! A pioneer in NHL game broadcasting, Alain will host one last Canadiens game on Tuesday, April 14! From your colleagues and friends at RDS,… pic.twitter.com/iFqUH99wQw — RDS (@RDSca) April 9, 2026

He's been involved in hockey his whole life, having notably served as the voice of the Nordiques when he was younger. He'd been with RDS for some thirty years already.

So this marks the end of an era.

We knew the end was approaching since he had already mentioned it in the past. It was known that in 2026, he would be retiring from the world of television.

This coincides with the end of the current TV contract with the NHL… even though RDS will continue to broadcast Canadiens games under the new contract set to begin in the coming months.

We don't know who will replace him. In 2024, our colleague Maxime Truman said that Yanick Bouchard was not being considered as the replacement to host the Canadiens' games on RDS.

We'll see if Alain Crête keeps other commitments, particularly on the radio at BPM Sports. But as far as TV goes, this marks a major turning point in the commentary for Canadiens games.

In a nutshell

– A machine.

Seeing him dominate like this is incredible. https://t.co/4dO14BhR9A — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 9, 2026

– Nice.

From the diamond to the rink, George Springer and Max Scherzer are in the house to watch the Leafs take on the Capitals https://t.co/OCz8YW9Yu9 pic.twitter.com/fGs68XciCe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 9, 2026

– Well done.