A former Alouettes running back announces his retirement

The world of Canadian football has lost one of its most powerful running backs.

At 31, William Stanback has officially announced his retirement after a seven-season career in the CFL. In a heartfelt post on social media, the athlete paid tribute to a sport that, in his words, shaped his character far beyond the statistics.

Stanback's journey has been anything but easy. After shining at the collegiate level at UCF and Virginia Union, the Hempstead native had to navigate the disappointments of the NFL and the successes in Canada. Passed over in the 2017 draft and released by the Green Bay Packers, it was with the Montreal Alouettes that he truly found his home in 2018. His power and vision quickly made him a dominant force in the Bettman League, culminating in a 1,050-yard season in 2019.

However, his journey was marked by an indescribable personal tragedy in 2020: the loss of both his parents in just nine days. This tragedy, which occurred while he was trying his luck with the Las Vegas Raiders, could have ended his career. Instead, Stanback used that pain as fuel.

A Legacy Crowned by the Grey Cup

Back in Montreal in 2021, Stanback had his best season yet with 1,176 rushing yards, dominating the league. His dedication was finally rewarded in 2023 when he lifted the Grey Cup with the Alouettes, ending a 13-year drought for the city. After stints with the Lions and the Rouge et Noir, he leaves the field with an impressive record: 96 games, 5,591 rushing yards, and 72 touchdowns.

Beyond the numbers, William Stanback will be remembered as an example of faith and perseverance. He leaves behind the image of a warrior who ran every yard with the memory of his loved ones in his heart, forever etching his name into the history of Montreal football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.