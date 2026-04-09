A Department of Justice investigation is targeting the NFL

The world of American professional sports is in an uproar.

According to information revealed by the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially launched an investigation into the NFL. Although specific details remain confidential, the investigation appears to focus on a crucial question: Is the league abusing its position to harm consumers through anti-competitive practices?

At the heart of the dispute lies the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which grants the NFL a unique antitrust exemption to collectively negotiate its television rights. However, the proliferation of streaming platforms and the fragmentation of programming raise doubts about the current validity of this privilege. Senator Mike Lee has also called on the authorities, pointing out that fans had to spend nearly $1,000 last season on various subscriptions to watch all the games.

This fragmentation forces football fans to juggle traditional cable, satellite, and a multitude of streaming services, all while paying for high-speed internet. This growing complexity and the rising costs for American households are now under scrutiny by federal regulators.

Toward greater protection of free access to sports?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also launched an investigation into the massive shift of sports rights to digital platforms. The goal is clear: to ensure that viewers retain simplified access to live sports via free-to-air television.

Faced with this legal and political pressure, the NFL is not staying silent. The league vigorously defends its model, asserting that 87% of its games remain available on free-to-air channels and that all games are available at no additional cost in local markets. In an official statement, the NFL argued that it offers the most “user-friendly and accessible” distribution model in the entire entertainment industry. The standoff between the world's most powerful league and the courts has only just begun.

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