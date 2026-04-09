A big game against the Kansas City Chiefs today

The Kansas City Chiefs ' interest in Rueben Bain Jr. is growing as the draft approaches.

In the Chiefs-Rueben Bain Jr. 2026 NFL Draft story, a new development strengthens the likelihood of a selection: the Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman has been invited for an official “Top 30” visit.

According to Ian Rapoport, this meeting allows teams to thoroughly evaluate prospects, particularly from medical and personal perspectives. Although it is not a workout, this type of visit often signals serious interest.

With the ninth overall pick, the Chiefs are actively looking to increase the pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a need identified as a priority within their roster.

In the 2026 draft class, Rueben Bain Jr. is considered one of the top pass-rushers. During his final college season, he recorded 7.5 sacks and forced three fumbles, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

However, the Chiefs' interest in Rueben Bain Jr. for the 2026 NFL Draft is not unanimous. Some scouts are concerned about his frame, particularly the length of his arms, a criterion often considered important for defensive linemen in the NFL.

This point becomes particularly relevant in the context of the Chiefs, where defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has historically favored larger players. Profiles like Frank Clark, Carlos Dunlap, and George Karlaftis clearly illustrate this trend toward physical power.

Former All-Pro Gerald McCoy believes Bain could be very successful, especially if he is well-coached by defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

In his view, the player's potential is undeniable and could even lead to a high-level career under the right conditions.

As the draft approaches, the Chiefs continue to evaluate several top prospects at the defensive end position. But one thing is certain: with this official visit, Rueben Bain Jr. has now established himself as a very serious candidate for Kansas City.

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