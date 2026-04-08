Tyson Philpot keeps a cool head despite the high expectations

By securing Tyson Philpot's future with a landmark contract extension, the Montreal Alouettes have sent a clear message throughout the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The British Columbia native has officially become the highest-paid Canadian wide receiver in the league, with earnings of $275,000 for 2026 and $285,000 for 2027, not to mention a generous signing bonus.

For Philpot, this new status comes with responsibilities. At 25, as he enters his fifth professional season, he embraces the pressure as a driving force toward excellence. His twin brother, Jalen Philpot (Calgary Stampeders), is full of praise, stating that Tyson has now set the bar very high for all Canadian receivers in the league.

Despite a season cut short to 12 games last year due to injuries, the No. 1 receiver proved his worth by setting personal bests with 61 receptions and 804 yards. His effectiveness in the end zone remains his lethal weapon, as he has maintained an average of five touchdowns per season since his debut.

A Renewed Chemistry with Davis Alexander for 2026

Philpot's enthusiasm for the upcoming season is intrinsically linked to the return to health of quarterback Davis Alexander. Despite a dazzling start to his career (11-0 record), Alexander saw his progress stunted by hamstring issues last year, culminating in a heartbreaking loss in the Grey Cup final against the Roughriders.

The prospect of a full season with Alexander at his best is electrifying the Montreal locker room. “The confidence he brings to the entire team is undeniable,” Philpot emphasizes. He's using the bitterness of that final loss as fuel for winter training, dreaming of a Grey Cup parade through the streets of Montreal.

The dream scenario for 2026? A final pitting the Alouettes against his brother's Stampeders at McMahon Stadium. For Tyson, the goal is crystal clear: bring home the silver trophy and erase the memory of last year's silent tarmac.

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