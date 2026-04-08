Trade Zharovsky for Eklund and Aitcheson? No, says the Snake

Alexander Zharovsky and his team were in action today in the KHL.

They played their first game of the second round against Alexander Radulov's team (Lokomotiv Yaroslavl)… and lost 1-0.

The Habs prospect was therefore held scoreless in the game. He now has two points (two assists) in seven games since the start of the KHL playoffs.

But speaking of Zharovsky, we have to connect this to what Simon Boisvert said in the recent episode of his podcast with Mathias Brunet.

The TVA Sports reporter asked him a blunt question: Would you agree to trade Zharovsky for Viktor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson, who were selected with the #16 and #17 picks in the last NHL draft?

A quick reminder: it was the Habs who held those picks before sending them to Long Island to acquire Noah Dobson…

That said, the Snake's answer is pretty ambiguous. He wouldn't make that trade if he were the Canadiens:

It's ironic, too.

The Canadiens traded two picks to land a high-quality player in Noah Dobson… and still managed to draft the player they wanted at the very start of the second round.

Kent Hughes had to move up a few spots to get the Russian, but whatever. In the end, the result is the same.

This indicates two things: first, the Canadiens did their homework well. They might not have expected Zharovsky to slip that far, but that's what happened, and the Habs did what was necessary to select him with the 34th overall pick.

Second, it serves as a reminder that the draft is far from an exact science. The Russian could very well be better than Kashawn Aitcheson and Viktor Eklund, even though they were drafted higher… and on top of that, the Canadiens came away with an elite defenseman like Dobson.

Sometimes, luck works out just right…

In a nutshell

– Sick.

Tonight, the Washington Capitals will debut the HEAVIEST line in the entire NHL pic.twitter.com/9EAyTFsuh1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 8, 2026

– I'll take the million.

$1 million right now or $10 million if you complete a perfect tape job in 60 seconds? Are you taking the risk? pic.twitter.com/uznSSvYDYa — BarDown (@BarDown) April 8, 2026

– That's a good one.

Martin St-Louis on Demidov's “oh fu*k” during yesterday's interview. “That's probably the closest he's ever come to speaking French.” pic.twitter.com/mBmT8OoGyt — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 8, 2026

– Big win for the Jays.