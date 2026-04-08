The Blue Jays avoid a sweep against the Dodgers

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jays avoid a sweep against the Dodgers
Credit: MLB

The Blue Jays' losing streak is over.

After six straight losses, John Schneider's team finally managed to win a game this afternoon. It was a 4-3 victory at Rogers Centre.

It wasn't easy, though. The Blue Jays still made some questionable plays, and the team's relievers kept things interesting. Mason Fluharty could have done better… and Jeff Hoffman faltered, but didn't break, in the ninth.

The Blue Jays quickly took the lead in the game, but the Dodgers managed to retake the lead. It was in the eighth inning that the Blue Jays regained the lead for good.

Dylan Cease allowed two runs, only one earned, over five innings of work. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, allowed one unearned run over six innings of work. His ERA remains at 0.00 this season.

George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Jesus Sanchez, who were all batting in the top four of the lineup, each drove in a run.

The Blue Jays have a day off tomorrow. Starting Friday, the Minnesota Twins will be in town, which will be a good opportunity to pick up more wins.

Provided they play well, of course.

On Friday, Patrick Corbin will make his debut in his new uniform, so it's good to see that the bullpen will be well-rested for the occasion. Eric Lauer and Max Scherzer are the projected starters for the rest of the weekend.

Will today's win mark a turning point for the Blue Jays? We'll see.

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Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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