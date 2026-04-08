The Blue Jays avoid a sweep against the Dodgers

The Blue Jays' losing streak is over.

After six straight losses, John Schneider's team finally managed to win a game this afternoon. It was a 4-3 victory at Rogers Centre.

It wasn't easy, though. The Blue Jays still made some questionable plays, and the team's relievers kept things interesting. Mason Fluharty could have done better… and Jeff Hoffman faltered, but didn't break, in the ninth.

The Blue Jays quickly took the lead in the game, but the Dodgers managed to retake the lead. It was in the eighth inning that the Blue Jays regained the lead for good.

The @BlueJays create a run on the basepaths to take an 8th-inning lead! pic.twitter.com/1ZaG9g9flv — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2026

Dylan Cease allowed two runs, only one earned, over five innings of work. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, allowed one unearned run over six innings of work. His ERA remains at 0.00 this season.

George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and Jesus Sanchez, who were all batting in the top four of the lineup, each drove in a run.

The Blue Jays have a day off tomorrow. Starting Friday, the Minnesota Twins will be in town, which will be a good opportunity to pick up more wins.

Provided they play well, of course.

On Friday, Patrick Corbin will make his debut in his new uniform, so it's good to see that the bullpen will be well-rested for the occasion. Eric Lauer and Max Scherzer are the projected starters for the rest of the weekend.

Will today's win mark a turning point for the Blue Jays? We'll see.

MLB

Another injury in the Astros' rotation.

Cristian Javier Exits Start Due To Shoulder Tightness https://t.co/7UCtofJJyR pic.twitter.com/sinbqriYOo — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 8, 2026

Jorge Soler appealed his suspension and hit a home run.

Jorge Soler got hit in the head with a baseball last night and is back to smashing home runs less than 24 hours later. Built differently. pic.twitter.com/WQJ3vhEFbX — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 8, 2026

Jeff Passan has his own podcast.

I'm so genuinely excited for this show and am having an absolute blast making it. We want it to be the ultimate baseball podcast for this unique moment in which the game is truly thriving — and for every fan, from neophyte to lifetime. This is our love letter to baseball. https://t.co/uIEa7vYBlo — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 8, 2026

Sad news.

We are saddened by the passing of former Dodgers All-Star second baseman and World Series champion Davey Lopes. Along with Steve Garvey, Bill Russell, and Ron Cey, Lopes was part of the historic homegrown Dodgers infield quartet that played together from 1973–81. Lopes made… pic.twitter.com/8tu9dq57D4 — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2026

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