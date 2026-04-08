The Alouettes sign a defensive lineman

The Montreal Alouettes front office continues to fine-tune its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

On Wednesday, the organization officially announced the signing of American defensive lineman Daniel Wise. By signing a two-year deal, the 30-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Montreal squad, further strengthening an already formidable defensive unit.

Standing six feet three inches tall and weighing 279 pounds, Wise has the ideal build to make his mark in the CFL trenches. His professional career is marked by notable stints in the major leagues. Between 2021 and 2022, he played in 17 NFL games for the Washington Commanders, including two as a starter. In addition to his time in the nation's capital, he also competed at the highest level with the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

More recently, it was in the UFL that Daniel Wise truly turned heads. In 2024, while playing for the Michigan Panthers, his dominant performances earned him a spot on the league's All-Star team, confirming that he is at the top of his game.

A Lineage of Champions and a Surprise Start

Football runs in the Wise family. Daniel is the son of Deatrich Wise, who himself played in the Canadian Football League, and the brother of Deatrich Wise Jr., currently a defensive stalwart for the Commanders. This athletic pedigree and innate understanding of the game are major assets for the Alouettes, who are counting on his leadership to guide the younger players.

Alongside this major acquisition, however, the club had to announce some sadder news: the retirement of American offensive back Aaron Shampklin. This unexpected departure forces the Montreal coaching staff to rethink some of its offensive strategies, but Wise's arrival is sure to boost team morale ahead of the upcoming challenges.

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