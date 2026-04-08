Phillip Danault criticizes the Canadiens’ top players

Last week, I wrote that the Canadiens couldn't play for Cole Caufield. I didn't realize just how right I was.

Since then, it feels like the Habs players lose their bearings when #13 is on the ice. It makes sense in a way, since they're human and care deeply about the historic milestone awaiting Caufield…

But we all agree they need to learn to put that aside and bring their A-game to the game.

Can't wait to see the shootout shooters try to set up Caufield…#CH — Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) April 8, 2026

Because let's face it: even though the Canadiens have won nine of their last ten games, it's clear that since the team clinched a playoff spot, things haven't been quite right on the ice.

And the fact that they're looking for Cole Caufield at all costs is one of them.

On that note, Phillip Danault—a veteran who's seen it all and went 14 games without a goal before finding the back of the net yesterday—believes that players on the power play are trying too hard to feed the puck to the prolific scorer.

Danault has no doubt that #13 will score by the end of the season, but he didn't hesitate to criticize Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov, Lane Hutson, and Juraj Slafkovsky—who, in my view, is the most guilty of them all.

The quest for Cole Caufield's 50th goal is starting to weigh heavily on the Montreal Canadiens. The article by @GLepageLNH: https://t.co/COgqtymWji pic.twitter.com/vXUF5hmYog — NHL (@LNH_FR) April 8, 2026

Let's not beat around the bush: right now, it's a distraction for the Habs. It's affecting the play of the best players, who are desperate to get the puck to him at all costs.

Caufield hasn't given an interview since his 49th goal, including after being named the first star last night. They're trying to protect him since the record is clearly on his mind.

For many people who have never seen Stéphane Richer play, the 50-goal mark remains an abstract concept in Montreal. And as Caufield makes it a reality, it puts pressure on him.

We're all hoping he scores soon.

In a flurry

– Speaking of the scoreboard.

The question arises! 1⃣0⃣0⃣ points for Nick Suzuki

5⃣0⃣ goals for Cole Caufield Neither pic.twitter.com/1cSBSbEL6b — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 8, 2026

– Stars vs. Wild: this is going to be good.

– Interesting.

He wanted to try something new with a solo show https://t.co/LAxvd1HpXB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 8, 2026

– One to watch.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Robert Thomas rumors: To me, the most likely team was always Utah; in the end, they felt that Utah wouldn't include Caleb Desnoyers or Tij Iginla in the deal, and they weren't going to do it without at least one of them – 32 Thoughts (4/6) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 8, 2026

– Same here.

But this is what the Oilers are using to convince #97 to stay.. https://t.co/NXyq9ocHzC — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) April 8, 2026

– Alexander Ovechkin: nothing has been decided yet.