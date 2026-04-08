Nico Hischier: Is it more likely he’ll leave New Jersey now that Tom Fitzgerald has been fired?

For several seasons now, Nico Hischier has established himself as one of the National Hockey League's top two-way players.

He's truly effective because he can do it all on the ice, and he's also known as a strong leader off the ice.

It's no coincidence that he's been wearing the C on his jersey in New Jersey for quite some time now.

That said, Hischier still has one year left on his current contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2027. And if he makes it that far, he'll be able to test the free-agent market if he's interested.

But… without saying we should expect him to be traded, let's just say there have been rumors about him in recent weeks and there may be a connection to the Canadiens.

And according to Marco D'Amico (On the Market), perhaps Tom Fitzgerald's dismissal from the Devils could potentially open the door to a trade at some point.

Was Nico Hischier the famous player Kent Hughes was talking about? New episode of Sur le Marché available everywhere!https://t.co/Dl7rHn0Oi0@mndamico pic.twitter.com/N3KLmlmHj5 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) April 8, 2026

We can all agree that seeing the Canadiens acquire a player like Hischier would be huge.

The Swiss player would immediately improve the Canadiens' center line, and the Montreal club would have a powerful one-two punch at center with Suzuki and Hischier.

On paper, at least, the idea is really intriguing. And it would also allow Kent Hughes to find a center for Ivan Demidov, who needs a player capable of keeping up with him so the Russian can continue his development…

We know the Habs are positioned to make a major trade and that the Devils find themselves in a bit of a strange situation. They have good pieces in place, but the current formula just doesn't seem to be working…

I wouldn't be surprised if Nico Hischier gets traded in the coming months. And given everything we know about the Canadiens—their desire to acquire a quality top-6 player and the assets they have to offer—it's only natural to draw connections between the Devils' captain and the Habs' lineup.

In a nutshell

– Oh.

The Boston Bruins have upgraded James Hagens' AHL ATO to an official NHL ELC that begins immediately, burning Year 1 of his 3-year deal. Well deserved for Hagens, who looked quite good for Providence in the AHL. https://t.co/xdzKpJs1Ov — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) April 8, 2026

– Note.

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