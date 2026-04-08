MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Johan Oviedo | Seven-Game Suspensions

Serious injury for Johan Oviedo

A flexor strain will keep him from pitching for six weeks.

Johan Oviedo has a flexor strain and is sidelined for six weeks. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) April 8, 2026

Max Scherzer is expected to pitch on Sunday

That's the plan right now.

Seven-game suspensions

Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López will appeal.

Los Angeles Angels DH Jorge Soler and Atlanta pitcher Reynaldo López have been suspended for seven games for the big brawl in Anaheim last night in which Soler charged the mound and López punched him while holding a baseball in his hand. Both are appealing. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 8, 2026

The impact of the ABS system

Umpires are quickly coming under fire.

Some umps fear ABS is causing fans to judge them by near-impossible standards. https://t.co/oiWe0dTQz5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 8, 2026

Ready to help

Tyler Fitzgerald will do what it takes.

“A lot can happen in a short amount of time in this game. It's been a weird last year. But I've learned a lot from it. And I'm just glad to be here.” https://t.co/jVU2CkXWod — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 8, 2026

Still nothing

Wilyer Abreu hasn't spoken with the Red Sox to discuss the possibility of signing a contract extension.

After Konnor Griffin's extension, I went back to ask Wilyer Abreu if he's had any recent talks about an extension with the Red Sox. He said he still hasn't. — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) April 8, 2026

Konnor Griffin's father

The numbers are big in baseball (his son signed for $140 million), and he knows it.

Konnor Griffin's dad, Kevin, if it has hit him his son is getting $140 million #Pirates pic.twitter.com/98Ku5TFFsq — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) April 8, 2026

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