MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Johan Oviedo | Seven-Game Suspensions

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Johan Oviedo | Seven-Game Suspensions
Credit: Newsweek

Serious injury for Johan Oviedo

A flexor strain will keep him from pitching for six weeks.

Max Scherzer is expected to pitch on Sunday

That's the plan right now.

Seven-game suspensions

Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López will appeal.

The impact of the ABS system

Umpires are quickly coming under fire.

Ready to help

Tyler Fitzgerald will do what it takes.

Still nothing

Wilyer Abreu hasn't spoken with the Red Sox to discuss the possibility of signing a contract extension.

Konnor Griffin's father

The numbers are big in baseball (his son signed for $140 million), and he knows it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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