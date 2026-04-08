Let’s show some love to Brendan Gallagher

Yesterday, Brendan Gallagher did not play against the Florida Panthers.

The veteran was benched by Martin St-Louis because he's been struggling lately to contribute to the team's success. Gally isn't the same player on the ice anymore, and everyone knows it.

But we still have to tip our hats to him.

We have to tip our hats to him because the guy understands the situation.

Gallagher said it today, in front of the cameras and microphones: playing in Montreal is an honor. He knows the team wants to win and that Martin St-Louis makes his decisions to give his team the best possible chance at success.

And if that means he gets left out, then… so be it:

I'm comfortable with what I bring to this group. If I'm called upon, I know I'll be useful. Otherwise, you just have to be a good teammate, that's all. – Brendan Gallagher

Hats off.

Brendan Gallagher today on being a healthy scratch and a Habs bubble player: “I'm comfortable with what I bring to this group. If my number is called, I know I contribute. If not, you be a good teammate, that's it. I'm grateful for the amount of time I've had in this city and… pic.twitter.com/L7b0rTbSio — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 8, 2026

That's a real credit to the little forward.

He could choose to whine or feel sorry for himself, but he sees the bright side of things and wants to be a good teammate for the rest of the group despite everything.

And that, ladies and gentlemen… explains why he wears an “A” on his jersey when he's in uniform. Gally is a damn good veteran, and the Canadiens are lucky to have a player like him in the organization.

Now, of course, we can wonder what will happen with him going forward.

Will Martin St-Louis decide to use him in the playoffs, given the large number of forwards currently in Montreal?

Will he have to give up his spot to another player again, as has happened twice in recent weeks and since the start of the season?

We don't know.

But what we do know is that he'll keep helping his team any way he can… even if he's not in uniform. And that's worth its weight in gold for a young team like the Montreal Canadiens.

Quick Q&A

– Good question.

Why is Kirby Dach always injured? pic.twitter.com/XjwjuIKXml — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 8, 2026

– The guys put on their best smiles.

All looking sharp for the team photo Say cheese, it's team picture day pic.twitter.com/wxlaEfpJC3 — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) April 8, 2026

– Read this.

The current situation seems to strike the perfect balance between technology, the human element, and emotion. https://t.co/KlJ8rycoC2 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 8, 2026

– And that's perfectly fine.