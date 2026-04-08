Antony Auclair is over the moon about flag football

After a successful career in the NFL , Antony Auclair chose a different—but equally competitive—path: flag football.

This transition allows him to remain active at a high level while significantly reducing the risk of serious injuries associated with traditional football.

The former tight end, originally from Notre-Dame-des-Pins, sees this sport as a unique opportunity to continue competing without enduring the intense physical impact of the NFL. “It's still football, but without the same level of danger,” he sums up lucidly.

Before this transition, Antony Auclair played for six seasons in the NFL, notably with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Texans, and the Tennessee Titans. He also won the prestigious Super Bowl LV in 2021 with Tampa Bay, a highlight of his professional career.

Retired since February 2024, he has never completely left the field, however. Flag football offers him a new platform to showcase his athletic abilities, in a different but equally demanding context.

Flag football will make its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, a development that completely changes the outlook for players like Auclair. Wearing the colors of Canada on the Olympic stage is now a tangible dream.

After a third-place finish at the IFAF Americas Championship, the Canadian team is preparing for the World Championship in Germany. A strong performance could open the door to Olympic qualification.

Although he remains cautious in his projections, Auclair makes no secret of the fact that the idea of aiming for a medal in Los Angeles is very real.

Physical and Strategic Adaptation

To adapt to the speed of flag football, Antony Auclair transformed his physique, losing nearly 40 pounds to reach about 225 pounds. This change reflects the specific demands of the sport, which relies more on agility, speed, and precision.

He compares flag football to basketball, noting the variety of player profiles: fast, technically skilled players, and others who are more physically imposing, capable of dominating in aerial battles—a role that suits him perfectly.

A Commitment Beyond the Field

Alongside his athletic career, Auclair is actively involved in the sport's development. He coaches the Laval University Rouge et Or and contributes to the growth of flag football in Quebec City as a co-owner of a local league.

His goal extends beyond his own career: he wants to inspire a new generation of players. For him, the inclusion of flag football in the Olympic Games represents a unique opportunity to advance the sport in Canada.

A Promising New Chapter

Ultimately, Antony Auclair's journey perfectly illustrates a successful transition from professional sports to a new opportunity. Flag football not only allows him to extend his career but also to aim for an unprecedented goal: an Olympic medal.

An ambition that, just a few years ago, would simply have been unthinkable for a football player.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.