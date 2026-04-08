A virtual strike zone within five years? A.J. Hinch loves the human side of baseball

Robot umpires have officially been part of our lives for two weeks now. Some seem to like them, others not so much. With two weeks of hindsight on this new phenomenon, there isn't really a consensus on the matter, though the balance seems to be tipping slightly in the positive direction. That said, make no mistake: the ABS System is here to stay.

The word on the street is that within five years, robot umpires will have total control of the strike zone, pushing human umpires out of the picture. Time will tell, as the saying goes!

In this regard, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch has weighed in on the concept. He mentions appreciating the human aspect of baseball and does not want to see human umpires disappear.

Sunday Notebook: Kevin McGonigle can't find Tigers' parking lot – but phenom has Detroit dreaming of a title https://t.co/jRSiMiOHfd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 5, 2026

A Game of Emotion

Baseball is a unique sport for those who play it. Unlike golf, which is a sport of concentration, and hockey, which is a sport of adrenaline, baseball combines both. That's why there's something for everyone. It also explains, for fans, why the game has stood the test of time and endured across generations.

Furthermore, baseball knows how to adapt. The clock has saved baseball, speeding up the pace of games and shortening their duration. The ABS system adds uncertainty and heightens the suspense during those few seconds of review.

There is an emotional bond that unites the batter, the pitcher, the catcher, the umpire, and the fan. We're happy with the umpire or angry at him. The catcher tries to outsmart him by manipulating the strike zone.

Indeed, Hinch understands the human aspect of baseball and highlights it. He notes that with the new rules, there's something special about seeing a catcher unhappy with the umpire's call, but that the challenge would be too close to call to risk losing one of his two challenge opportunities.

We see all kinds

Since the start of the 2026 season, we've seen umpires who've looked crazy. Players, too. We've seen batters striding confidently toward first base without waiting for the challenge result, so certain are they of what they saw. Umpires have been arrogant, too. They're challenging pitchers and catchers to challenge their calls!

Ben Rice used an ABS challenge on this pitch and it may shock you… pic.twitter.com/3hZFIfwn9a — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) April 3, 2026

Paradoxically, the ABS System has made baseball more human, as it reignites collective emotions. How beautiful baseball is!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.