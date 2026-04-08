A photo of the Patriots’ head coach sparks a reaction

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel finds himself at the center of a media storm he could have done without.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, photos published by the New York Post's famous gossip column Page Six set the internet ablaze. They show the coach and The Athletic's star reporter, Dianna Russini, at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona.

The images show the two figures holding hands, sharing a hug, and spending time at a spa. Faced with the scale of the speculation, Mike Vrabel quickly issued a statement to put out the fire: “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion to the contrary is laughable. This doesn't warrant any further response,” he said.

For her part, Dianna Russini, a former ESPN anchor, was keen to clarify the context of the encounter. According to her, the photos are misleading because they isolate the two individuals, even though they were part of a group of six people. She points out that, as a journalist, interactions with sources outside of stadiums are commonplace in the NFL world.

Strong support from The Athletic despite the controversy

The Athletic's management was quick to come to its reporter's defense. Steven Ginsburg, executive editor, denounced the images as “misleading and lacking essential context,” reiterating his pride in having Russini on the team. Despite these denials, the New York Post persists in claiming that the pair was also spotted later that evening on a private rooftop terrace.

As for the Patriots organization, the official line is one of silence. Stacey James, vice president of communications, stated that the team would not be making any further comments. With the New England Patriots' spring training camp set to begin on April 20, Mike Vrabel is no doubt hoping this distraction will fade quickly to make way for football.

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