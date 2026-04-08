A new CEO for the Vikings?

Since Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's departure on January 30, the Minnesota Vikings have been operating without an official general manager.

This temporary situation is expected to continue for a few more weeks.

Pending the appointment of a new executive, Rob Brzezinski is serving as interim general manager and making key decisions within the organization.

A process delayed until after the draft

Owner Mark Wilf has confirmed that interviews for the general manager position will not begin until after the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23–25.

This strategic decision allows the team to focus fully on a crucial moment in the offseason, while avoiding rushing such an important decision.

To prepare for this transition, Mark Wilf has assembled a select group of advisors. Among them:

Rob Brzezinski

Kevin O'Connell

Andrew Miller

This committee will be tasked with identifying the ideal candidate to lead the franchise's football operations in the long term.

Although the situation is temporary, it is not without its challenges. The general manager position is central to building a competitive team, particularly when it comes to the draft, contracts, and long-term vision.

Delaying interviews can be seen as a desire to take the time needed to make a thoughtful choice, rather than giving in to pressure.

With several pivotal decisions looming for the organization, the coming weeks will be crucial for the Vikings' future.

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