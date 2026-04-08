2026 NFL Schedule: A Major Clue Revealed by Adam Schefter

The NFL schedule never stops, and as we head into April, the excitement is ramping up.

With the Combine and the opening of free agency now behind us, the league's 32 franchises are focusing all their energy on scouting future recruits. The 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for later this month, is on everyone's lips, but another major event is starting to get fans excited.

Although each team's opponents (both home and away) are already known, the question remains: when will these games take place? Over the years, the NFL has turned the unveiling of its full schedule into a must-see media spectacle. Between the teams' extravagant videos on social media and prime-time specials, the anticipation has become a tradition.

What can we expect for the official reveal in May?

According to information gathered by ESPN expert Adam Schefter, it's already time to break out your calendars. During a recent episode of his podcast, the insider hinted that the week of May 11 would be the pivotal period. “I think we'll have an announcement between Tuesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 14,” he said.

This timeframe aligns with the league's usual approach, which aims to keep fans engaged right after the excitement of the draft. For fans, this announcement will mark the true kickoff of travel planning and rivalry matchups for the 2026 season. Stay tuned, because while the NFL remains tight-lipped about the exact date of the announcement, Schefter's predictions rarely miss the mark.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.