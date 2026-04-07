We have no further information about Alexandre Carrier’s injury

Alexandre Carrier is currently sidelined.

He has had to miss some games in recent days due to injury: the Canadiens announced on March 31 that the defenseman would be sidelined for two to four weeks.

And we don't have any further details about his injury.

In fact, credit for the information goes to Nicolas Cloutier. The TVA Sports reporter mentioned on BPM Sports that Carrier may have injured his hand, since this morning, the defenseman was skating really well on the ice at the Bell Centre… but he was holding his stick with just one hand.

And as Cloutier pointed out, that's a pretty significant clue.

Taking a step back, it makes sense.

Carrier skated last week at the CN Complex in Brossard, and in the videos by my colleague Patrick Guillet, who was there for the occasion, you can see that Carrier is quite comfortable on the ice.

He doesn't seem to be bothered by any lower-body issues, in fact. I'll let you judge for yourself:

In Nicolas Cloutier's view, Carrier may very well be ready for the first game of the playoffs.

That game, let's not forget, could be played on April 18.

That said, I wonder if the Canadiens will want to protect him even if he's ready before the playoffs. The Habs want to finish the season in first place in the Atlantic Division, and everyone knows it… but resting a guy like Carrier, who gets roughed up quite a bit on the ice, could help heading into the playoffs.

And it's not as if Arber Xhekaj has been playing poorly since the Quebec native's injury either…

To be continued, then.

In a nutshell

– Yeah.

After securing a playoff spot | “The Canadiens' goal is now to finish first in their division” https://t.co/CsgVAVv2tl — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 7, 2026

– Obviously.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki on potentially winning the Selke Trophy this season: “I think it would be unbelievable. Ever since I was a kid, I've wanted to be that player, be the guy that can be relied upon on both sides of the puck, whatever situation I feel like I can play in.” pic.twitter.com/ApWcS3p8bh — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 7, 2026

– Well.