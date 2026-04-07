Von Miller clarifies his controversial message about the Raiders

Denver Broncos fans got quite a scare when Von Miller hinted on April 1 that he had reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders .

In a post that went viral, the veteran shared an image announcing his signing with the rival team. To add to the believability of the situation, Tom Brady, a minority co-owner of the Raiders, had even reacted to the post.

The result: many fans believed it… at least for a few hours.

A prank that snowballed

A few days later, Von Miller set the record straight by confirming that it was simply an April Fools' prank. On his social media, he admitted that the situation had quickly gotten out of hand.

The player made a point of reassuring his fans, clarifying that nothing was real and that he was simply enjoying the moment, with no deal in place with a new team at this time.

Since the end of his contract with the Washington Commanders, Von Miller has remained a free agent. With 14 seasons of experience and two Super Bowl victories to his credit, he remains convinced that he can still contribute to an NFL team.

Despite the rumors and speculation, one thing seems clear in his mind: a move to the Raiders would be very poorly received by Broncos fans.

On his podcast, Miller was unequivocal: signing with Las Vegas would likely be the only decision capable of severing his ties with Denver fans. He even hinted that if he were to return to the AFC West, it would be exclusively with the Broncos.

This nod to his former team shows that, despite the years and the change of uniforms, his attachment to Denver remains strong.

Von Miller had to clear the air regarding his Raiders post https://t.co/u0utz9RHhh pic.twitter.com/vqkKOFSuYR — Trev (@Boisabronco) April 2, 2026

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