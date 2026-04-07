Top 4: The Kings are back in a playoff spot

Last night, there were only four games on the schedule.

Of course, all eyes were on the highly anticipated matchup between the Sabres and the Lightning.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @LAKings secured the extra point in the shootout against the Predators on Monday to pass them and the Sharks for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/iNfRNPZ2zZ pic.twitter.com/CpNTiOxhFp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 7, 2026

1. The Kings are back in playoff contention

There was also a big game in the West: Kings vs. Predators.

With a shootout win, Los Angeles is back in the playoff picture.

The @LAKings have moved back into a Wild Card spot! Hold onto your hats folks, this is still a tight race! pic.twitter.com/FDKRaFnWPD — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

This marks the 32nd game in which Los Angeles has needed overtime. The team has only 19 wins in regulation this season.

The LA Kings have broken the record for most OT games in a single season (32), previously set by the LA Kings in 2026… https://t.co/RkcQALD7c1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 7, 2026

Adrian Kempe was the only scorer in the shootout.

Adrian Kempe with a smooooth move for the only goal in the shootout! pic.twitter.com/VoT5x3PesU — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

Nashville, however, came back from behind twice in the game.

Steven Stamkos first scored on the power play.

STAMMER POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/NJKnz3xAhS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

Then, Roman Josi tied the game in the third period.

THE CAPTAIN TIES IT UP FOR THE PREDATORS! pic.twitter.com/pFrd5Sy2uV — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

2. Mark Scheifele's 900th point

The Jets haven't lost since the Olympic break.

Yesterday, they crushed the Kraken 6-2 and now have a 12-5-4 record since the Games. Winnipeg is just three points away from the playoffs.

Winnipeg is 12-5-4 since the Olympic break. pic.twitter.com/SyeCzZvBHn — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) April 7, 2026

In the win, Mark Scheifele finished the game with three assists.

His second assist allowed him to reach the 900-point milestone in the NHL.

Mark Scheifele's 900th career point is an assist on Kyle Connor's 37th of the season pic.twitter.com/Bl5Z7nU0Po — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

He recorded his first assist on Gabriel Vilardi's 29th goal.

Gabriel Vilardi scores his 29th of the year, giving the Jets their first lead of the night pic.twitter.com/yAQEokJuA2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

Early in the third period, Brad Lambert dealt a blow to Seattle with his team's fourth goal.

What a shot!

Brad Lambert with a ROCKET The @NHLJets have a 4-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/qFx0z6VShl — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

3. Connor Bedard's 200th point

We were watching the Blackhawks-Sharks game. A showdown between the two young stars, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.

Celebrini and the Sharks won the game 3-2.

San Jose is two points away from the playoffs. However, Chicago scored the first goal of the game.

Ryan Donato opens the scoring! With the assist, Connor Bedard records his 200th career point! pic.twitter.com/URXYXsv1oI — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

However, Sweden's William Eklund tied the game.

WILLIAM EKLUND TIES THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/vmstjuJ9fu — NHL (@NHL) April 7, 2026

Kiefer Sherwood gave the Sharks their first lead later on.

Kiefer Sherwood with a SNIPE pic.twitter.com/y5yVbgNHVl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

Then, the home team's game-winner was quite a sight.

WHAT A GOAL BY THE SHARKS pic.twitter.com/YTOObPrREm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

4. The Sabres join the Lightning at the top of the Atlantic Division

One of the night's games, which we discussed last night, was clearly the one between the Sabres and the Lightning.

With a 4-2 win, Buffalo tied Tampa Bay for first place in the division but didn't overtake them.

With a Habs win tonight, there could be a three-way tie at the top.

During the Sabres' win, the atmosphere was incredible. The party really got going after the first goal of the game.

I know there are always weird uniform rules for the playoffs, but Buffalo needs to wear the Goathead set for the playoffs. It just looks and feels so right https://t.co/NxVNrrzlcm — Jordie (@jordiebarstool) April 7, 2026

Nikita Kucherov, however, brought everyone back to square one.

His 400th career goal.

A milestone goal for Kucherov pic.twitter.com/SrXbNlTuRC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2026

Andrei Vasilevskiy tried to keep his team in the game.

However, he couldn't do anything about Jason Zucker's game-winning goal.

Overtime

– A wild sequence.

A wild sequence leads to the Jets' fifth goal of the night pic.twitter.com/OAvQVCkMYz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2026

– The top scorers of the night.

– 22 teams in action tonight.