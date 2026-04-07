Top 4: The Kings are back in a playoff spot

Raphael Simard
Top 4: The Kings are back in a playoff spot
Credit: X

Last night, there were only four games on the schedule.

Of course, all eyes were on the highly anticipated matchup between the Sabres and the Lightning.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Kings are back in playoff contention

There was also a big game in the West: Kings vs. Predators.

With a shootout win, Los Angeles is back in the playoff picture.

This marks the 32nd game in which Los Angeles has needed overtime. The team has only 19 wins in regulation this season.

Adrian Kempe was the only scorer in the shootout.

Nashville, however, came back from behind twice in the game.

Steven Stamkos first scored on the power play.

Then, Roman Josi tied the game in the third period.

2. Mark Scheifele's 900th point

The Jets haven't lost since the Olympic break.

Yesterday, they crushed the Kraken 6-2 and now have a 12-5-4 record since the Games. Winnipeg is just three points away from the playoffs.

In the win, Mark Scheifele finished the game with three assists.

His second assist allowed him to reach the 900-point milestone in the NHL.

He recorded his first assist on Gabriel Vilardi's 29th goal.

Early in the third period, Brad Lambert dealt a blow to Seattle with his team's fourth goal.

What a shot!

3. Connor Bedard's 200th point

We were watching the Blackhawks-Sharks game. A showdown between the two young stars, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.

Celebrini and the Sharks won the game 3-2.

San Jose is two points away from the playoffs. However, Chicago scored the first goal of the game.

However, Sweden's William Eklund tied the game.

Kiefer Sherwood gave the Sharks their first lead later on.

Then, the home team's game-winner was quite a sight.

4. The Sabres join the Lightning at the top of the Atlantic Division

One of the night's games, which we discussed last night, was clearly the one between the Sabres and the Lightning.

With a 4-2 win, Buffalo tied Tampa Bay for first place in the division but didn't overtake them.

(Credit: NHL.com)

With a Habs win tonight, there could be a three-way tie at the top.

During the Sabres' win, the atmosphere was incredible. The party really got going after the first goal of the game.

Nikita Kucherov, however, brought everyone back to square one.

His 400th career goal.

Andrei Vasilevskiy tried to keep his team in the game.

However, he couldn't do anything about Jason Zucker's game-winning goal.


Overtime

– A wild sequence.

– The top scorers of the night.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 22 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)
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