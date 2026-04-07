The Rams would like Puka Nacua to calm down

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's recent major signing with the Seattle Seahawks has reignited discussions about star wide receivers in the NFL .

Naturally, Puka Nacua's name stands out as one of the next candidates for a lucrative contract extension.

However, on the Los Angeles Rams' side, negotiations currently appear to be at a standstill.

Off-field issues are stalling negotiations

According to reports, it is not his on-field performance that is the issue, but rather the player's recent off-field behavior. Certain controversial statements and serious allegations are said to have put the organization on the back foot.

In this context, the Rams are reportedly taking a cautious approach, preferring to wait for the situation to stabilize before considering a major contract extension.

One factor, however, seems to work in Nacua's favor: his voluntary admission to a treatment facility. This move is seen as a positive sign by the organization, demonstrating a willingness to regain control and avoid further missteps.

For the Rams, this is an important factor in the player's overall evaluation, beyond his athletic performance.

Puka Nacua's case clearly illustrates the complex reality of negotiations in the NFL. Teams don't base their decisions solely on talent, but also on stability, image, and the risks associated with a long-term investment.

Even though the wide receiver market is booming, as evidenced by Smith-Njigba's contract, the Rams seem determined to take their time.

The situation therefore remains one to watch. If Nacua manages to allay concerns surrounding his behavior, he could quickly become a contract priority for Los Angeles again.

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