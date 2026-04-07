The legendary Steve McMichael suffered from this disease

The NFL world is once again facing the harsh reality of head injuries.

Steve McMichael, the undisputed defensive stalwart of the Chicago Bears during their 1985 Super Bowl triumph, suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). The announcement was made Tuesday by the Concussion & CTE Foundation, following an analysis of the athlete's brain; he passed away last year at the age of 67.

Nicknamed “Mongo,” McMichael battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for five years before passing away. His induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024 capped an exceptional career marked by 191 consecutive games, a franchise record for the Illinois team.

An alarming scientific link between ALS and repeated impacts

The commitment of his widow, Misty McMichael, has brought to light a troubling medical correlation. By donating her husband's brain to science, she hopes to accelerate research into the close link between head trauma and neurodegenerative diseases. According to a study by Harvard Medical School, former NFL players are four times more likely to develop ALS than the general population.

Dr. Ann McKee, a leading expert at Boston University's CTE Center, notes that 6% of patients with CTE in their brain bank also suffered from Lou Gehrig's disease. Scientific evidence is mounting to show that repeated impacts sustained on the football field are linked to these devastating diagnoses.

“Mongo's” Legacy Beyond the Football Field

McMichael will not be remembered solely for his 92.5 quarterback sacks or his notable stint in professional wrestling. His ultimate contribution lies in his support of medical research. As Chris Nowinski, CEO of the foundation, pointed out, this final act of generosity offers a chance to protect future generations of athletes from the ravages of CTE.

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