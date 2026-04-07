Raiders: Here’s why Ty Simpson would be a more natural choice than Mendoza, according to Orlovsky

The debate over the future starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders is heating up, as Dan Orlovsky has offered a clear-cut analysis of two prospects: Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza .

In his view, Simpson is a much better fit for Klint Kubiak's offensive system.

A matter of system above all

The central point of Orlovsky's analysis rests on an often-overlooked factor: adaptation to the offensive system. Kubiak is known for favoring a traditional offense with many plays run from the center, rather than in the shotgun formation.

Since his debut as an offensive coordinator in the NFL, more than 50% of his plays have come from this formation—one of the highest rates in the league.

In this context, Ty Simpson naturally seems better suited for this type of offense.

Conversely, Fernando Mendoza arrives with a much less compatible profile, at least in the short term. According to Orlovsky, the quarterback has very little experience under center from his college career—only a few snaps.

This means he will not only have to learn a new system but also completely adapt his mechanics and game reading.

An adjustment that could take time

Orlovsky emphasizes a key point: Klint Kubiak will not change his offensive identity to accommodate a single player. His system is well-established, shaped by his background and football philosophy.

In this context, Mendoza may require a much longer adjustment period before he is fully operational in the Raiders' offense.

For the Raiders, the choice between Simpson and Mendoza is therefore not limited to raw talent. It's also about finding a quarterback capable of quickly integrating into a well-defined system.

If the goal is to achieve results in the short term, the Ty Simpson option seems logical. Conversely, Mendoza could represent a longer-term project, requiring patience and development.

In any case, this analysis perfectly illustrates a reality of modern football: a quarterback's success depends as much on his talent as on how well he fits into the system in which he plays.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.